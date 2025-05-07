Sangi Jiménez And Take 6 Make Musical History With 'Pa ́ Ti'

MENAFN - EIN Presswire)- Sangi JimenezLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The iconic vocal group Take 6, winner of 10 GRAMMY Awards and known for collaborating with legends such as Whitney Houston, Stevie Wonder, Ray Charles, and Michael McDonald, returns with an unexpected and powerful collaboration with Sangi Jiménez, the renowned Dominican singer and songwriter who embodies freshness, authenticity, and emotion. Together, they release 'Pa' Ti,' the first single paving the way for an album that promises to become a musical milestone.This collaboration makes Sangi the first Latina artist to record with Take 6 in Spanish, something that hasn't happened since the time of Luis Miguel, and marks the legendary group's return to the studio with a vibrant and renewed sound.“Singing with Take 6 was a dream come true,” confesses Sangi.“It's an honor to be part of this artistic phenomenon, sharing soul and music with voices that have marked generations.”Take 6 emphasizes that this collaboration represents a bridge between worlds: soul and pop, Anglo and Latin, classic and contemporary.The result is a powerful, emotional work with international appeal, which is already generating anticipation on platforms like Spotify, YouTube, and TikTok.With 'Pa' Ti,' Take 6 reinforces and expands their legacy alongside rising star Sangi Jiménez. This is just the beginning. Take 6 has a new album with some special collaborations, RHAPSODY, coming early next year.Listen now:Spotify | YouTube | Multi-platformsFollow Sangi Jiménez:Instagram:TikTok: @sangijimenezFacebook:X:Follow Take 6:Instagram:X:

JoAnn Geffen

JAG Entertainment

+ +1 818-905-5511

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.