RD Saúde Struggles With Profitability In Q1 2025 As Market Share Gains Fail To Offset Costs
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) RD Saúde (RADL3), Brazil's largest pharmacy chain, saw its shares plummet 7.9% to R$17.91 ($3.00) on May 7 after reporting weaker-than-expected first-quarter earnings.
The operator of DrogaRaia and Drogasil stores posted a 17% annual decline in net income to R$177.1 million ($29.5 million), despite a 10.8% revenue increase to R$10.8 billion ($1.8 billion).
Adjusted EBITDA fell 5.3% to R$644 million ($107 million), with margins shrinking to 6% as rising labor costs and aggressive promotions squeezed profitability. The company burned R$123.8 million ($20.6 million) in free cash flow during the quarter, compounding concerns about its expansion strategy.
RD Saúde opened 75 new stores, reaching 3,301 locations nationwide, but same-store sales growth slowed to 5.4% from 9.6% a year earlier. Analysts cited weaker demand for cosmetics and hygiene products as a key drag.
They also pointed to fewer dengue fever cases compared to 2024 and calendar effects from the leap year. Market share edged up 0.4 percentage points to 16.6%, though gains came at the cost of margin erosion.
Goldman Sachs maintained a buy rating with a R$25.00 ($4.17) price target, betting on digital investments and a planned 330-350 new stores in 2025. Conversely, Itaú BBA warned of further earnings downgrades, noting net income missed consensus by 23%.
RD Saúde Faces Margin Pressures
BTG Pactual called Q1 a“low point” but retained its buy recommendation, highlighting RD Saúde's 2.8% reduction in administrative costs as a rare bright spot.
The results arrive as Brazil's R$39.3 billion ($6.6 billion) generic drug market grows at 6.4% annually through 2033, driven by patent expirations and government cost-cutting initiatives.
However, intensifying competition from online pharmacies and physical rivals threatens RD Saúde's dominance. Investors now question whether the firm's R$1.22 billion ($203 million) annual free cash flow can sustain both dividend payouts and its aggressive store rollout.
Shares have fallen 18% year-to-date, underperforming the Ibovespa's 2.5% decline. With seven analysts rating the stock a buy, seven neutral, and three sell, the divided outlook reflects uncertainty about Brazil's pharmaceutical retail sector.
RD Saúde's next challenge: proving its digital platforms and omnichannel strategy can offset margin pressures from government-mandated drug price controls taking effect later this year.
