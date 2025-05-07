403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Air Canada Launches Biggest-Ever Latin America Winter Schedule
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Air Canada has announced its largest-ever expansion into Latin America for the winter 2025-26 season, according to official airline statements and industry sources.
The carrier will increase seat capacity by 16% compared to last winter, offering more than 80,000 seats weekly and over 55 daily flights across the region.
This move marks a clear effort to capture growing demand for both leisure and business travel between Canada and Latin America. The airline will add four new destinations: Rio de Janeiro, Cartagena, Guatemala City, and Guadalajara.
It will also launch 13 new routes, connecting major Canadian cities like Toronto, Montreal, Quebec City, Ottawa, Halifax, and Vancouver to these new markets. For example, Toronto will see three weekly flights to Rio de Janeiro from December 2025 through March 2026.
Montreal will gain three weekly flights to Santiago, Chile, between December and February. Other routes include weekly flights from Toronto and Montreal to Cartagena, twice-weekly flights from Montreal to Guatemala City, and three weekly flights from Toronto to Guadalajara.
The expansion also boosts frequencies on established routes. Toronto-Nassau will reach up to 12 flights per week. Montreal-Punta Cana will offer up to three daily flights during peak season.
Air Canada Expands Latin American Network with New Flights
Vancouver will have daily service to Puerto Vallarta and increased flights to Los Cabos. Air Canada's strategy focuses on meeting the strong demand for winter travel to sun destinations, as well as supporting cargo and trade links.
The airline aims to strengthen its position as the leading Canadian carrier in Latin America, targeting both Canadian travelers seeking warm-weather vacations and international passengers connecting through Canada.
This expansion reflects a calculated business decision. The airline is betting on continued growth in tourism and trade between Canada and Latin America.
It also seeks to leverage its network to attract connecting traffic, especially from Europe, to Latin America via Canadian hubs. The move comes as tourism rebounds and business ties deepen across the Americas.
Air Canada's expanded schedule, with new direct flights and increased frequencies, offers more options for travelers and businesses. The airline's approach signals a focus on practical growth and market opportunity, not just network size.
All figures and details come from official airline sources and industry reports, ensuring accuracy and transparency.
The carrier will increase seat capacity by 16% compared to last winter, offering more than 80,000 seats weekly and over 55 daily flights across the region.
This move marks a clear effort to capture growing demand for both leisure and business travel between Canada and Latin America. The airline will add four new destinations: Rio de Janeiro, Cartagena, Guatemala City, and Guadalajara.
It will also launch 13 new routes, connecting major Canadian cities like Toronto, Montreal, Quebec City, Ottawa, Halifax, and Vancouver to these new markets. For example, Toronto will see three weekly flights to Rio de Janeiro from December 2025 through March 2026.
Montreal will gain three weekly flights to Santiago, Chile, between December and February. Other routes include weekly flights from Toronto and Montreal to Cartagena, twice-weekly flights from Montreal to Guatemala City, and three weekly flights from Toronto to Guadalajara.
The expansion also boosts frequencies on established routes. Toronto-Nassau will reach up to 12 flights per week. Montreal-Punta Cana will offer up to three daily flights during peak season.
Air Canada Expands Latin American Network with New Flights
Vancouver will have daily service to Puerto Vallarta and increased flights to Los Cabos. Air Canada's strategy focuses on meeting the strong demand for winter travel to sun destinations, as well as supporting cargo and trade links.
The airline aims to strengthen its position as the leading Canadian carrier in Latin America, targeting both Canadian travelers seeking warm-weather vacations and international passengers connecting through Canada.
This expansion reflects a calculated business decision. The airline is betting on continued growth in tourism and trade between Canada and Latin America.
It also seeks to leverage its network to attract connecting traffic, especially from Europe, to Latin America via Canadian hubs. The move comes as tourism rebounds and business ties deepen across the Americas.
Air Canada's expanded schedule, with new direct flights and increased frequencies, offers more options for travelers and businesses. The airline's approach signals a focus on practical growth and market opportunity, not just network size.
All figures and details come from official airline sources and industry reports, ensuring accuracy and transparency.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment