Druze Caught In Syria’S Southern Conflict As Israel Seeks Buffer State
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) According to multiple news sources, Israel carried out several airstrikes in southern Syria between April 30 and May 3. This intervention targeted military sites near Damascus's presidential palace and other regime assets.
Sectarian clashes erupted on April 28 after a fabricated audio clip allegedly insulted the Prophet Muhammad. Armed groups attacked Druze districts in Jaramana and Sahnaya, leaving at least 12 dead by April 29.
The Druze are a distinct ethnoreligious group primarily found in the Levant, including Syria, Lebanon, Israel, and Jordan. They follow a monotheistic religion that emerged in the 11th century as an offshoot of Ismaili Shi'a Islam.
However, it incorporates elements of Gnosticism, Neoplatonism, and other philosophical traditions. Fighting spread into Suwayda province where government forces and Druze fighters battled, pushing the death toll above 100 by May 3.
Monitoring groups reported at least ten Druze civilians faced extrajudicial killings near Sahnaya by regime-affiliated forces. Witnesses said militants ambushed Druze reinforcements on the Damascus–Suwayda motorway, burning and mutilating several fighters.
The transitional Syrian government formed in December includes only one Druze minister, stirring community fears over representation. It demanded that Druze near Damascus surrender light weapons, but many refused, citing fear of extremist reprisals.
Suwayda leaders reached an accord granting community-led policing and activating local courts in exchange for a partial arms handover. The deal also imposed a ceasefire and reopened key supply routes between Suwayda and Damascus.
The Israel Defense Forces launched warning strikes near the presidential palace and multiple military installations to deter regime attacks on the Druze. IDF Chief Lieutenant General Eyal Zamir ordered readiness to strike regime targets if violence against Druze persisted.
Israel executed about 15 sorties across Damascus, Hama, and Daraa, killing two civilians and injuring at least eight more. The Israeli government publicly vowed to block any Syrian force deployment south of Damascus.
The IDF also airdropped 1,500 boxes of humanitarian aid to Suwayda villages and evacuated wounded Druze to Israeli hospitals. Three wounded arrived overnight on May 1–2. Two more reached northern Israel on May 2 and five more on May 3.
Turkey condemned the strikes as violations of Syrian sovereignty and warned against unilateral military actions in the region. Syrian authorities denounced Israeli air operations but focused on securing security deals with Druze leaders.
The one-million-member Druze community spans Syria, Lebanon, Israel, Jordan, Palestinian territories, and a diaspora of about 160,000 worldwide. Syria hosts 500,000–700,000 Druze, mainly in Suwayda province and Damascus suburbs.
The community also counts 230,000–250,000 members in Lebanon, 150,000 in Israel, 20,000 in Jordan, and 11,000 in Palestinian areas. The Druze faith diverges from mainstream Islam and prohibits conversion or intermarriage outside the community.
Investors and regional traders watch these clashes closely as they threaten critical energy pipelines, road transport, and trade stability. Rising sectarian violence and foreign interventions increased risk perceptions across Middle Eastern markets and shipping corridors.
This conflict marks another risk layer for companies operating in the Levant, highlighting fragile security and potential disruptions to regional commerce.
