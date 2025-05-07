403
U.S. Oil Inventories Fall Beyond Expectations, Tightening Supplies
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The US Energy Information Administration reported crude stocks fell by 2.03 million barrels in the week ending May 2. Supplies now stand at 438.37 million barrels, about 7 percent below the five-year seasonal average. Analysts had forecast a 1.3 million-barrel draw.
This larger draw followed a 2.7 million-barrel build a week earlier. Gasoline inventories rose by 188 thousand barrels to 225.78 million barrels last week. They remain 3 percent below their expected seasonal level, reflecting ups and downs.
Distillate fuel stocks fell by 1.10 million barrels to 106.70 million barrels, about 13 percent under average. These figures exceeded the three-hundred thousand-barrel draw analysts had predicted.
Stocks at Cushing, Oklahoma, the delivery point for NYME futures, dropped by 740 thousand barrels to 24.96 million. Benchmark pricing reacted to this tighter supply in the Midwest hub.
Meanwhile, the US government added 580 thousand barrels to the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, bringing it to 399.12 million. Domestic crude production slipped by 98 thousand barrels per day to 13.4 million barrels amid spring maintenance.
Imports climbed by 557 thousand barrels per day to 6.1 million barrels, boosting available supply. Exports fell by 115 thousand barrels per day to 4.0 million barrels, lifting domestic crude demand.
Refinery utilization rose from 88.6 percent to 89.0 percent, slightly below the predicted 89.2 percent. Total refinery runs held steady at 16.1 million barrels per day.
Traders say the draw underscores tightening US supply amid ongoing refinery work. Fuel build in gasoline hints at stockpiling for the summer driving season.
Distillate inventories remain lean ahead of higher oil-fired power demand in late spring. Overall data suggest supply and demand shifts that traders must watch closely.
Storage costs influence decisions as refiners balance crude buys and processing margins. Higher imports help refill refiners but squeeze shipping capacity in the Gulf Coast. Oil price trends respond to these numbers, affecting trading desks and budget planners.
Market participants will track next week's report for signs of further volatility. These weekly figures shape both domestic energy security and global pricing dynamics. Industry leaders note that consistent data allow firms to adjust operations swiftly.
