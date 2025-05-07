Attention Flyers! Full List Of 27 Airports Shut Till May 9 After India Strikes Terror Camps In Pakistan, Pok
As part of Operation Sindoor, Indian defence forces carried out coordinated strikes deep inside Pakistan, aiming to eliminate terror outfits Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba.Which airports will be shut?
As of Wednesday evening, a total of 27 airports will be closed until May 9.Also Read | India on high alert for cyber attacks after Operation Sindoor
Here's the complete list of airports that will be shut:
1. Chandigarh,
2. Srinagar,
3. Amritsar,
4. Ludhiana,
5. Bhuntar,
6. Kishangarh,
7. Patiala,
8. Shimla,
9. Gaggal,
10. Bhatinda,
11. Jaisalmer,
12. Jodhpur,
13. Bikaner,
14. Halwara,
15. Pathankot,
16. Leh,
17. Jammu,
18. Mundra,
19. Jamnagar,
20. Rajkot,
21. Porbandar,
22. Kandla,
23. Keshod,
24. Bhuj,
25. Dharamsala,
26. Gwalior, and
27. HindonDelhi airport issues advisory
As tensions between India and Pakistan continue to simmer in the aftermath of the retaliatory Operation Sindoor - the Delhi airport issued an advisory - urging passengers to contact respective airlines for the flight status.Also Read | Operation Sindoor LIVE: Schools, colleges closed tomorrow in many JK districts
“All operations across terminals and all 4 runways at Delhi Airport continue to function normally. However, there have been impact on some flights due to changing airspace conditions,” the Delhi airport posted on X.Flight routes to Pakistan shut
As part of its retaliatory response to the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam that claimed at least 26 lives, India shut its airspace to Pakistani airlines on April 30. This move followed Pakistan's decision on April 24 to close its airspace to Indian carriers.Also Read | Operation Sindoor: Pahalgam terror attack survivor hails IAFs' move
Around 25 flight routes that allow entry of aircraft into the Pakistan airspace have been closed until further notice. The closure will also mean that foreign carriers that were overflying Pakistan airspace after exiting the Indian airspace will have to take longer routes to their destinations, three officials told PTI.Over 200 flights cancelled
In the aftermath of Operation Sindoor, more than 200 flights were cancelled due to airspace restrictions, affecting both domestic and international carriers, PTI reported. Airlines including Air India, IndiGo, SpiceJet, Air India Express, Akasa Air, and several foreign carriers suspended operations to and from key airports.
IndiGo announced that it had cancelled over 165 flights from major hubs such as Amritsar and Srinagar, with disruptions expected to continue until the early hours of May 10.Also Read | Op Sindoor: How Russia, Turkey, Azebaijan reacted to India's strikes in Pak
Air India also suspended flights to and from several cities - including Jammu, Srinagar, Leh, Jodhpur, Amritsar, Bhuj, Jamnagar, Chandigarh, and Rajkot - in response to a government notice on airport closures.
