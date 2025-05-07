Centre Alerts World's Largest Solar Park, And RIL's Biggest Global Refinery As Tensions With Pakistan Escalate

MENAFN - Live Mint) New Delhi: The Centre has put the country's key energy assets along the Pakistan border in Gujarat-including the world's largest solar power park at Khavda, and the world's biggest oil refinery at Jamnagar-on high alert, along with increasing the security at these facilities.

“The security at energy installations along the Pakistan border, including Khavda RE park and Jamnagar refinery are already at high alert and security has been further tightened,” said a person aware of the development on condition of anonymity.

Khavda is touted to be the world's largest renewable energy park with a cumulative capacity of 45 GW, with Adani Green developing the largest share of 30 GW. The other developers in the park include state-run NTPC and Gujarat Industries Power Company (GIPC).

The project, in Kutch area of Gujarat, is just 1 km away from the India-Pakistan border and falls under the jurisdiction of the Border Security Force (BSF).

Also read | : The IAF has struck terror camps in Pakistan

Jamnagar oil refinery is also under high alert as the area has an airbase and is a no-fly zone for civilian aircraft. The refinery is owned and operated by Reliance Industries, and is the largest and most complex single-site refinery in the world with 1.4 million barrels per day (MMBPD) crude processing capacity and a complexity index of 21.1-the highest in the world.

The refinery is also a major exporter of petroleum products from India. Another person aware of the matter said that security at the refinery has been heightened and it is under constant vigil.

Queries mailed to the Union ministry of home affairs, Adani Group, NTPC and Reliance Industries remained unanswered till press time.

Multifold approach needed

Simarpreet Singh, executive director & CEO of Hartek Group, a renewable energy company, said:“Safeguarding renewable energy resources requires a robust and multifold approach. This includes extensive physical security such as perimeter fencing, surveillance, staffing, and practical vertical security alongside cyber security."

Singh added that also equally critical are avoiding prolonged response times, layering with insurance policies to manage fiscal exposure, and regular safety drills.

“What goes beyond the supply of electricity is the enduring and unwavering response supported by strong infrastructure that is built, keeping in mind, geopolitical unpredictability,” he added.

Also read | 'Operation Sindoor' jitters fade: Nifty, Sensex script a resilient green run

There are three Indian Air Force bases – Jamnagar, Naliya and Bhuj – within a radius of 50 km and the area is under high alert. Further, the Jamnagar airport is also closed, along with 24 other airports as per NOTAM (Notice To Airmen) issued by the government till 9 May.

The preparedness has been enhanced after the Indian armed forces carried out targeted strikes on nine terror-linked sites under 'Operation Sindoor' early on Wednesday.

The operation came as a response to terrorist attacks in Pahalgam, Jammu & Kashmir that killed 26 people, including a Nepali citizen.

Mock drills have also been carried out across major cities to test emergency response systems in hospitals, schools, and government offices.

As of 1 April 2025, Adani Green, which has a cumulative operational renewable capacity of over 14 GW, commissioned around 5 GW at Khavda.

Also read | India on high alert for cyber attacks after Operation Sindoor