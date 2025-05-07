Cardinals Begin Conclave To Elect Pope: Cries Of 'Extra Omnes' Fill The Air As Sistine Chapel's Door Shut

MENAFN - Live Mint): The heavy doors of the Sistine Chapel swung shut on Wednesday, May 7, as cardinals entered in pairs to elect the next Pope. Cries of“Extra omnes” - Latin for“all out," filled the air, setting Vatican's secretive process into motion.

The beginning of the Conclave marks the start of one of the Catholic Church's oldest and most secretive traditions. Inside the Sistine Chapel, 133 red-robed cardinals began the sacred task of choosing the next leader of the 1.4 billion-member Church, in what is now the most globally diverse conclave in its 2,000-year history.

Cardinals make their way in the Sala Regia to enter the Sistine Chapel at the Vatican to start the conclave to elect the successor of late Pope Francis, Wednesday, May 7, 2025. (Vatican Media via AP)

As per the tradition, the Conclave comes nearly two weeks after the death of Pope Francis - who passed away on April 21 - just a day after Easter.

The cardinals entered the chapel in pairs, chanting the haunting“Litany of the Saints” as Swiss Guards stood watch. The ancient hymns, steeped in ritual, called on the saints and the Holy Spirit for guidance in selecting a worthy successor to Pope Francis, reported PTI.

Vatican Secretary of State presides over Conclave

Cardinal Pietro Parolin, Vatican Secretary of State and considered a leading candidate himself, presided over the gathering. As the most senior cardinal under the age of 80, he took charge of the proceedings, speaking in Latin beneath Michelangelo's towering Last Judgment fresco.

This photo taken and handout on May 7, 2025 by The Vatican Media shows cardinal Pietro Parolin at the start of the conclave to elect a new Pope in the Sistine chapel in The Vatican

One by one, the cardinals stepped forward, placed a hand on the Gospel, and swore an oath - in Latin - to uphold the strict secrecy that shrouds the conclave from the outside world.

How will the next pope be elected – a look into the process

The Pope is elected through a voting process, where cardinals only under the age of 80 can vote. Here's the long story short:

Each cardinal writes the name of their chosen candidate on a secret ballot. The votes are then collected and counted. To be elected pope, a candidate must secure a two-thirds majority.

2. Smoke Signals: After each round of voting, the ballots are burned. If no decision is reached, black smoke rises from the Sistine Chapel chimney - a signal that the process continues. White smoke, however, signals that a new pope has been chosen.

3. Acceptance: Once a candidate receives the required number of votes, he is asked whether he accepts the role. If he agrees, he selects a papal name. Soon after, he steps onto the balcony of St. Peter's Basilica and is introduced to the world with the traditional announcement:“Habemus Papam” -“We have a pope.”