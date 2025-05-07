Letter To Editor: In Kashmir, Skills Are The New Currency Of Success

Representational photo

In a world reshaped by technology and necessity, work is no longer defined by offices or clocked hours. A silent revolution is unfolding in living rooms and bedrooms across the valley and the country. From Sonamarg to Shillong, and from New Delhi to New York, young professionals are clicking their way into global markets. They're earning, growing, and building careers with just a laptop and an internet connection.

This shift isn't just about convenience. It's about access. Freelance platforms have opened doors for writers, designers, marketers, and tutors to work with international clients, earn in dollars, and operate with full autonomy. From video editors building YouTube channels to teachers guiding students abroad, the digital economy is no longer a buzzword. It's a working reality.

What drives this economy isn't pedigree or degrees. It's skill. The people succeeding online aren't always the most educated on paper, they are committed to learning. They study on YouTube. They improve through different platforms. They show up every day and sharpen their craft. That, more than any certificate, is the new currency.

Of course, online work comes with challenges. Scams exist. Deadlines can be tough. But secure platforms, clear terms, and a bit of caution go a long way. It's not a perfect world, but then again, neither is the traditional job market. At least here, effort often equals reward.

Remote work also fits a world in flux. It reduces travel, lowers emissions, and adapts to lockdowns, unrest, or natural disasters. It's cost-effective, flexible, and often liberating. Young people can work on their own terms while contributing to global markets and local economies.

The digital workspace isn't a future to wait for. It's here. It's growing. And it doesn't care where you come from, only what you can do. For young people in Kashmir and beyond, this is a rare opportunity to rise, earn, and lead without leaving home.

Let's not treat it like a trend. Let's treat it like a path, and start walking.

Sincerely

Zainul Abi Din Raina

Gund Sonamarg