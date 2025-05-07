India's Strategic Strike

Representational Photo

The government of India on Wednesday said that India exercised its right to respond, preempt as well as deter more cross-border attacks such as the one in Pahalgam by launching strikes on targets deep inside Pakistan, and asserted that it focussed on dismantling the terror infrastructure and disabling terrorists.

As articulated by Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, the operation-code-named Operation Sindoor-was“measured, non-escalatory, proportionate, and responsible.” It was a necessary act of self-defence designed to deter and pre-empt further attacks, not to provoke a larger conflict.

At the core of Misri's address is a powerful message: India's actions were“measured, non-escalatory, proportionate, and responsible”. These words are not mere diplomatic varnish but a clear articulation of India's policy-one that seeks to dismantle the machinery of terror while avoiding unnecessary confrontation. In a volatile region, such clarity of purpose is both commendable and essential.

According to Secretary Misri India's right to self-defence, as recognized under international law, was exercised not for retribution but to“deter and pre-empt” future cross-border attacks. This distinction is vital. Inaction in the face of Pahalgam barbarity would have emboldened terrorist elements and signalled a dangerous permissiveness. Conversely, indiscriminate or disproportionate use of force could have triggered further escalation and regional instability. Instead, India struck a delicate but firm balance-neutralizing immediate threats while sending a clear message to the sponsors of terror.

Foreign Secretary Misri laid bare the brutal details of the Pahalgam massacre. It was the worst civilian terrorist strike since the 2008 Mumbai attacks, marked by cold-blooded executions carried out in front of family members. The attack wasn't just an act of mass murder-it was psychological warfare aimed at disrupting peace, tourism, and the growing normalcy in Kashmir.

Misri underscored, even a fortnight after the carnage,“there has been no demonstrable step” by Pakistan to curb the terrorist infrastructure operating within its territory. This silence is not neutrality-it is complicity. In this vacuum of accountability, India had little choice but to act in defence of its citizens and national interests.

The attack also aimed to damage the Union Territory's economy by targeting the tourism sector, which saw a record 23 million visitors last year. More insidiously, it was designed to provoke communal faultlines in India. That such aims were largely thwarted is a testament to the resilience of large segments of Indian society.

By acting with restraint and precision, India has shown the world that it will neither be cowed by terror nor provoked into reckless conflict. Misri's statement, supported by senior military officials, articulates a vision of national security that is firm yet judicious, responsive yet restrained.