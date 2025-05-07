Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Kashmir Striker Suhail Ahmad Bhat Named In India Senior Squad

Kashmir Striker Suhail Ahmad Bhat Named In India Senior Squad


2025-05-07 03:11:16
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Mohun Bagan Super Giant forward Suhail Ahmad Bhat was on Wednesday named in the 28-member probable squad for the Indian football team's camp in Kolkata. Suhail, who hails from Bemina area of Kashmir, impressed India head coach Manolo Marquez by his performances in the Kalinga Super Cup, scoring two goals in as many matches.
The senior national team is set to play Thailand in a friendly on June 4. They will next take on Hong Kong in the AFC Asian Cup 2027 qualifiers on June 10. India will also play Singapore and Bangladesh in Group C.
Suhail, a graduate of J&K Sports Council Football Academy in Srinagar, has played for Indian Arrows FC. He also represented India at the Under-15 level.
The J&K Football Association congratulated Suhail Ahmad Bhat on his selection as striker, where he will rub shoulders alongside legendary Sunil Chhetri.

“From the local grounds of J&K to the grand stage with Mohun Bagan in the ISL, Suhail's meteoric rise is a shining symbol of the passion, talent, and determination that define the next generation of J&K football,” the FA said.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now

Be Part of Quality Journalism

Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
ACT NOW
MONTHLY Rs 100
YEARLY Rs 1000
LIFETIME Rs 10000

CLICK FOR DETAILS

Read Also Athwas India-11 First Franchise Team Of Khyber Kashmir Super League Khyber Kashmir Super League Powered By Athwas Hyundai Invites Franchisees For Mega Football Event

MENAFN07052025000215011059ID1109520462

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search