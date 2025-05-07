J&K Govt Sets Up 24×7 Control Rooms

A Joint Control Room has been established at the District Emergency Operation Centre (DEOC) within the DC Office Complex in Srinagar, under the overall supervision of the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA).

“The control room will function 24×7 as a central platform for interdepartmental coordination, monitoring of ongoing developments, and public grievance redressal. Citizens can contact the Joint Control Room using the following helpline numbers: Landline: 0194-2483651, 0194-2457552, 0194-2457543,” reads an order copy issued in the public interest. People can contact on 9103998355, 9103998356, 9103998357 and 9103998358 (WhatsApp numbers), a circular reads.

Similarly, in Baramulla, the Deputy Commissioners office also constituted a 24×7 Shadow Control Room at the DC Office with a total of eight officials from various departments having been designated to ensure round-the-clock monitoring and response.

The team comprises: Sajad Ahamd Poto, JA – 9797019933, Syed Murtaza Hameed, Assistant Store Keeper – 7006707501, Mehraj ud Din Dar, DRW PHE – 7006493646, Mushtaq Ahmad, Junior Lineman – 9797828115, Firdous Ahmad, F&ES Guard – 7006921302, Ovais Ahmad, SDRF – 7006271972, Iqbal Ahmad, MTS – 9596495307 and Mumtaz Ahmad, Helper – 6006259455.

The control room will function under the supervision of Mr. Nazir Ahmad, Section Manager, Disaster Cell Baramulla, reachable at 7780956920.

A similar 24×7 control room has also been set up at the office of the Additional Deputy Commissioner Sopore.

People have been asked to contact the following emergency numbers of the designated officials, including Irfan Nabi - 9858326600, Mukesh Kumar - 9596810295 and Mohd Amin - 7889669352.

Meanwhile, as a precautionary measure amid ongoing border tensions, a Red Cross symbol was seen freshly painted on the roof of a hospital in Srinagar - the symbol serves to mark medical facilities and ensure their identification during any potential emergency.

Moreover, authorities in addition have urged the public to remain calm and reach out to the control rooms for any assistance or information.

The district administration Jammu has established a 24×7 Emergency Operations Centre at the Deputy Commissioner's Office, Jammu.

The authorities have announced the temporary closure of several major temples in Jammu, including the revered Bawe Wali Mata Temple, Raghunath Mandir, and Peer Kho Cave Temple, to the public.

This proactive measure aims to address the concerns of border communities, coordinate emergency responses, and provide timely assistance besides ensure public safety at these sacred sites during the ongoing security situation linked to Operation Sindhoor and recent cross-border developments.

As per officials, the emergency operations centre is fully operational and can be reached through the following helpline numbers: 0191-2571912 and 0191-2571616. Residents are urged to contact these numbers for immediate assistance, to report emergencies, or to seek guidance on safety measures. The control room is staffed round-the-clock to ensure swift coordination with local authorities, security forces, and medical services to manage any crisis effectively.

Moreover, Bawe Wali Mata Temple, located within the historic Bahu Fort and dedicated to Goddess Mahakali, is among the most significant spiritual landmarks in Jammu, attracting thousands of pilgrims daily, especially on Tuesdays and Sundays.

The closure of these temples is a significant step, reflecting the gravity of the prevailing circumstances. The district administration, in coordination with local law enforcement, has sealed the premises of these temples and deployed security personnel to maintain order and prevent unauthorized access. Devotees are urged to refrain from visiting these sites until further notice and to cooperate with the authorities during this period.

The prevailing situation, marked by reports of cross-border shelling and heightened security concerns following the Pahalgam terror attack, has caused significant anxiety among residents of border districts such as Poonch, Rajouri, Samba, Kathua, and Jammu.

Many villagers are seeking refuge in underground bunkers, locally known as“Modi bunkers,” while others have prematurely harvested crops or relocated to safer areas due to fears of escalation. The administration acknowledges the distress caused by these developments and is committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of all residents.

To address misinformation and prevent panic, the Jammu and Kashmir Police have urged the public to report any rumors or malicious content to the Police Control Room (PCR) Jammu at 0191-2542001, 2542000, 2560401, 2544581, or helpline numbers 2560244 and 100. The administration has also appealed to citizens to rely on official sources for updates and avoid spreading unverified information that could exacerbate the situation.

The Government Medical College (GMC) Jammu has been placed on high alert, with a dedicated 24×7 control room to manage medical emergencies. Critical medical supplies, emergency drugs, and lifesaving equipment are being maintained for immediate deployment, ensuring that healthcare services remain robust during this period of uncertainty.

The Jammu district administration, in collaboration with security forces, is actively monitoring the situation and has deployed additional personnel to maintain order and provide support to affected communities. Border residents are requested to remain vigilant, follow safety protocols, and cooperate with local authorities. (KNO)

