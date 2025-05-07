403
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 10:10 AM EST - Premium Brands Holdings Corporation : Announced today its results for the first quarter of 2025. Record first-quarter revenue was $1.68 billion representing a 14.9%, or $217.4 million, increase as compared to the first quarter of 2024. Record first-quarter adjusted EBITDA was $136.5 million representing a 12.8%, or $15.5 million, increase as compared to the first quarter of 2024. First-quarter adjusted EPS of $0.68 per share representing a 25.9%, or $0.14 per share, increase as compared to the first quarter of 2024. Premium Brands Holdings Corporation shares T are trading up $5.40 at $8.03.
