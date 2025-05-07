403
Loblaw, Quebecor Among Stocks At 52-Week High On News
(MENAFN- Baystreet) "> ESGold Corp. (C) hit a new 52-week high of 51 cents Wednesday. ESGold will present at the Metals Investor Forum in Vancouver, BC, on Friday, May 9, at the Rosewood Hotel Georgia.
Fortis Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $68.42 Wednesday. Fortis reported first-quarter net earnings of $499 million or $1.00 per common share, up from $459 million or $0.93 per common share in 2024
Loblaw Companies Limited (T.L) hit a new 52-week high of $227.18 Wednesday. Loblaw is expected to report $1.86 for Q1 2025
Quebecor Inc. (T.B) hit a new 52-week high of $38.15 Wednesday. The Annual Meeting of Shareholders of Quebecor will be held on Thursday, May 8 at 9:30 a.m.
Southern Cross Gold Consolidated Ltd. (V) hit a new 52-week high of $5.07 Wednesday. Southern Cross has closed the first tranche of its previously announced C$143M/A$162M private placement.
Argo Corporation (V) hit a new 52-week high of 52 cents Wednesday.
Artemis Gold Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $22.63 Wednesday. No news stories today.
Avino Silver & Gold Mines Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $3.48 Wednesday. No news stories today.
Cordoba Minerals Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 88 cents Wednesday. No news stories today.
Cybercatch Holdings Inc (C:CYBE) hit a new 52-week high of $1.67 Wednesday. No news stories today.
Empire Company Limited (T.A) hit a new 52-week high of $51.89 Wednesday. No news stories today.
Extendicare Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $14.05 Wednesday. No news stories today.
Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited (T) hit a new 52-week high of $2,210.46 Wednesday. No news stories today.
Hydro One Limited (T.H) hit a new 52-week high of $53.19 Wednesday. No news stories today.
Primary Hydrogen Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 58 cents Wednesday. No news stories today.
Kinross Gold Corporation (T.K) hit a new 52-week high of $21.93 Wednesday. No news stories today.
Meridian Mining UK Societas (T) hit a new 52-week high of 75 cents Wednesday. No news stories today.
Perseus Mining Limited (T) hit a new 52-week high of $3.19 Wednesday. No news stories today.
Pizza Pizza Royalty Corp. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $14.57 Wednesday. No news stories today.
Sienna Senior Living Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $16.87 Wednesday. No news stories today.
Skeena Resources Limited (T) hit a new 52-week high of $17.95 Wednesday. No news stories today.
Sierra Metals Inc. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $1.12 Wednesday. No news stories today.
Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (T) hit a new 52-week high of $12.02 Wednesday. No news stories today.
Triumph Gold Corp. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 27 cents Wednesday. No news stories today.
George Weston Limited (T) hit a new 52-week high of $269.30 Wednesday. No news stories today.
Ynvisible Interactive Inc. (V) hit a new 52-week high of 30 cents Wednesday. No news stories today.
