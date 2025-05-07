Police Rescue Two Kidnap Victims In Mardan And Nowshera Key Suspect Arrested

MENAFN - Tribal News Network) In two separate operations, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police successfully recovered two kidnap victims in Mardan's Toru area and Nowshera's Akora Khattak, thwarting ransom plots amounting to Rs 70 lakh.

In Mardan, police rescued a young boy, Hamdullah, who had been abducted for a ransom of Rs 5 million. Acting on directives from District Police Officer (DPO) Zahoor Babar Afridi, police arrested the prime suspect, Luqman, and recovered the motorcycle used in the crime, according to a police spokesperson.

Meanwhile, in Nowshera, a team led by SHO Ashfaq Khan recovered 6-days-missing Hamid Khan from the remote Katay Meena mountains. The youth was kidnapped from Regi, Peshawar, and a ransom of Rs 2 million had been demanded by the captors. Police reported that the abductors opened fire and fled upon seeing law enforcement.

The victim's family alleged that SHO Meraj Khalid of Regi police station had initially refused to register the FIR, causing delays in the rescue operation.