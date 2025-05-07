403
National Technology Day 2025 Celebrated At BIT Mesra On The Theme: \Empowering A Sustainable Tomorrow Through Innovation\
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Ranchi, 7th May 2025 - The Institution\'s Innovation Council, BIT Mesra (IIC-BIT) celebrated National Technology Day 2025 with great enthusiasm on 7th May 2025 at the CAT Hall, BIT Mesra, Ranchi. This year\'s theme, \"Empowering a Sustainable Tomorrow Through Innovation,\" reflected the institute\'s ongoing commitment to nurturing creativity, innovation, and sustainable technological advancement.
The celebration featured an Innovative Product Exhibition and Competition, which saw participation from students of BIT Mesra, University Polytechnic, and several reputed schools, including DAV Gandhinagar, DAV Hehal, St. Thomas School, Ascot International, Sarla Birla Public School, Manan Vidya Mandir, JNV Mesra, Surendranath Centenary School, Kairali School, and Loyola Convent School.
A total of 45+ innovative prototype models and 50+ project posters were displayed, with over 160 students showcasing their ideas. Participants competed in two categories: college students and school students. The top three models in each category were awarded Best Model Prizes, along with certificates of merit and participation.
The event began at 10:00 AM with an inauguration ceremony.
· Dr. Somak Dutta, Organizing Secretary, delivered the welcome address.
· Prof. Raju Poddar, Dean of Research, Innovation & Entrepreneurship and President of IIC-BIT Mesra, emphasized the importance of technological knowledge in driving innovation.
· Prof. Ashoke Sharon, Dean of Faculty Affairs, highlighted the value of transitioning from startup ideas to intellectual property through patents.
· Prof. Indranil Manna, Hon\'ble Vice Chancellor of BIT Mesra, addressed the audience, reflecting on the significance of National Technology Day as both a commemoration of scientific achievements-such as the 1998 nuclear tests-and a call to action for responsible and sustainable innovation.
Following the inaugural session, school students presented their models to an expert jury panel comprising IIC faculty members. All participants were recognized with certificates, and the most outstanding teams received special prizes.
Winners of the School Student Competition:
· First Prize
o Loyola Convent School – Model: Ionic Thruster
· Second Prize (Tie)
o DAV Hehal – Model: Spectrometer
o Ascot International School – Model: Smart Agriculture
· Third Prize (Tie)
o Sarla Birla Public School – Model: VV Gloves
o Surendranath Centenary School – Model: Fire-Fighting Robot
The event concluded with a vote of thanks by Dr. Richa Mishra, Co-Convenor, IIC-BIT Mesra.
This celebration successfully fostered collaboration between academia and young innovators, inspiring the next generation to think creatively and pursue impactful technological solutions.
