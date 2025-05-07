403
GCC Signs Training Deal With The Hague Academy Of Int'l Law
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, April 7 (KUNA) -- The Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) signed on Wednesday an agreement for training with The Hague Academy of International Law, the first such joint endeavor linking the six-member bloc and the venerable academic body.
The deal, co-signed by GCC chief Jassem Al-Budaiwi and his counterpart from The Hague Academy of International Law Jean-Marc Thouvenin, comprises an extensive training course slated for November, dealing with the economic aspects of judicial law and cooperation, the Riyadh-based bloc said in a statement.
The reputable academy is specialized in advanced-level courses, given by a bevy of renowned professors of international law, the statement cited the GCC chief as saying, underlining the rich content these academic programs offer. (end)
