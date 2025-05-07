403
Kuwait Participates In 72Nd Session Of ACAO Executive Council In Morocco
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RABAT, April 7 (KUNA) -- The State of Kuwait participated in the 72nd Executive Council meeting of the Arab Civil Aviation Organization (ACAO) held on Wednesday in Rabat.
The Kuwaiti delegation was led by Director General of the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) Sheikh Hamoud Mubarak Al-Hamoud Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, alongside delegations from other member states.
In a statement to KUNA, Sheikh Homoud Al-Sabah emphasized that the meeting reflects ACAO's continued efforts to enhance the aviation sector in Arab countries by modernizing regulations to align with international standards.
He added that the meeting addressed various topics related to the opportunities and challenges facing the air transport sector in the Arab region. Additionally, discussions included the review of recommendations and decisions from previous sessions, financial matters, and preparations for the upcoming General Assembly of the Organization.
The meeting also focused on key issues to be discussed at the upcoming International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) General Assembly in September, which will be held at ICAO's headquarters in Montreal, Canada.
Sheikh Hamoud extended Kuwait's congratulations on the inclusion of Yemen and Tunisia in the Executive Council following a decision to expand its membership.
The Executive Council, composed of 11 member states elected every two years by the General Assembly, serves as the governing body of ACAO, overseeing its administration and ensuring the implementation of decisions from the General Conference. (end)
