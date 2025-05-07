EY US Names Tifiany Walker Of Walker Healthforce A Finalist For Entrepreneur Of The Year® 2025 Michigan And Northwest Ohio Award

MENAFN - PR Newswire) A panel of judges selected 35 finalists from 31 companies based on their demonstration of entrepreneurial spirit, purpose, growth, and impact. Tifiany Walker was recognized for her transformative leadership in healthcare consulting, delivering custom IT, Business, Care Management, and Government solutions to Payers, Providers, and Health Systems nationwide.

"Being named a finalist is a celebration of perseverance and purpose," said Walker. "As a minority and woman business owner leading an 18-year healthcare IT and clinical staffing firm, I'm proud to represent the innovation and resilience that drive change-breaking barriers, empowering talent, and amplifying voices in our communities."

Walker Healthforce is known for its commitment to excellence through its core tenets, including precision, performance, and integrity. "At Walker Healthforce, we believe precision is not just a value-it's a promise," Walker added. "From strategy to execution, we focus on delivering custom solutions that create measurable results for our partners. This recognition is a testament to the brilliant minds and bold work ethic that define our team."

Entrepreneur Of The Year celebrates leaders who create and sustain successful, dynamic businesses-whether they are founders, transformational CEOs, or stewards of multigenerational enterprises. Regional award winners will be announced on June 18, 2025, in Detroit. Those winners will then compete at the national level during the Strategic Growth Forum® in November, one of the nation's most prestigious gatherings of high-growth, market-leading companies.

About Entrepreneur Of The Year

Entrepreneur Of The Year has honored over 11,000 visionary U.S. business leaders and expanded to nearly 60 countries. Regional winners advance to the EY World Entrepreneur Of The YearTM competition.

About Walker Healthforce

Walker Healthforce is a force of performance, precision, expertise, and integrity in healthcare consulting. A certified WMBE, we deliver custom IT and clinical solutions to hospitals, health systems, and Fortune 100 payer organizations. For nearly 20 years, we've exceeded expectations nationwide. Learn more at walkerhealthforce .

