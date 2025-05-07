General (Retired) Jacqueline Van Ovost Joins Air Space Intelligence As A Strategic Advisor To Help Drive Commercial Logistics Software To The DOD

MENAFN - PR Newswire) A distinguished four-star general and former Commander of U.S. Transportation Command (USTRANSCOM), General Van Ovost brings over 35 years of military leadership and operational experience to ASI. Her deep expertise in global mobility operations, logistics, and strategic planning will be invaluable as ASI continues to expand its mission-focused technologies across the defense and commercial operations sectors.

"We are honored to welcome General Van Ovost to our advisory team," said Phillip Buckendorf, CEO of Air Space Intelligence. "Her visionary leadership and operational insight will be critical as we work to deliver advanced decision-support capabilities to the people who operate at the edge in some of the most complex environments to achieve mission success."

Throughout her career, General Van Ovost has championed innovation in aerospace operations and systems integration. As the USTRANSCOM commander she was responsible for managing global mobility operations and distribution for the Department of Defense, overseeing a global enterprise that spans air, land, and sea operations.

"I'm excited to support Air Space Intelligence's mission to provide cutting-edge technologies that enhance situational awareness and mission effectiveness," said General Van Ovost. "Their commitment to transforming operational decision-making aligns closely with the values and future vision of integrated command and control."

Van Ovost joins a growing group of esteemed advisors at ASI, helping shape the company's long-term strategy as it continues to partner with national defense organizations, commercial logistics entities, and allies across the globe.

About Air Space Intelligence

Air Space Intelligence's AI-driven software platforms power critical decision-making in the most demanding domains, from air traffic management to military logistics. As a dual-use technology company, ASI serves both commercial and defense customers. Its software already impacts 25% of all U.S. air traffic, demonstrating its scale and operational significance. Backed by Andreessen Horowitz and other top investors, ASI is a fast-moving technology company, headquartered in Boston, MA.

