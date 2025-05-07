Lottery.Com Expands Its Global Footprint In Live Entertainment With $10M Acquisition Of Concerts.Com And Ticketstub.Com

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Future of Ticketing, Streaming, and Events - Live Now and Ready to Scale

FORT WORTH, Texas, May 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lottery.com Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRY, LTRYW), a leading technology company transforming the intersection of gaming, sports, and entertainment, today announced that it has signed a Letter of Intent (“LOI”) to acquire a majority stake in DotCom Ventures Inc., a Nevada corporation (“DVI”), together with the premium domain assets and in a transaction valued at $10 million.

This strategic investment will form the third foundational pillar of expanding platform - standing alongside and as part of a vertically integrated, multi-channel entertainment business. Together, these brands will create the concrete base of a next-generation ecosystem designed to unify content, commerce, and live experiences under a single global strategy. and are live, operational, and built for scale - delivering real value and revenue potential from day one. The platforms feature:



Verified ticket inventory only - no speculative listings

Transparent, fan-first pricing with no hidden fees Event inventory consisting of sports, concerts, comedy, esports, and festivals



Acquisition Key Highlights



$10M investment includes and 51% of DVI

Live and operational platforms already serving real ticket demand

Best-in-class access to verified, non-speculative secondary ticket inventory

No hidden fees and highly competitive pricing model

Direct integration with live streaming infrastructure

Dual-brand strategy: (premium events) + (broad fan utility)

Positioned to be the go-to destination for live event discovery and commerce

Revenue-ready infrastructure supporting rapid monetization Original content to be created by Studios for both platforms



Matthew McGahan, CEO of and said,

“While and are hallmark media brands, we intend to make the trusted ticketing site for fans of all live entertainment. is the perfect third vertical for our business. It will become the ticketing engine for - giving us a unified commerce and content strategy around everything from sports to festivals to immersive experiences.”

Strategic $10 Million Investment Demonstrates Long-Term Vision

Acquiring a majority stake in DVI represents a $10 million transaction, comprised of a strategic blend of cash, secured debt, and equity issued at up to $3.00 per share - further validating the strength of the and platform.

“Deals like this, which include stock at $3 per share, reinforce the belief in the value we're building with and now, McGahan added. “This isn't just an acquisition; it's a commitment to a five-year vision, and a statement to the market that we are serious about scaling globally with premium digital assets.”

A Long-Term Partnership with a Shared Vision

“Our vision of providing fans with the information and access they need to discover the live events they want can now be realized on a global scale through and said Patrick Ogle, CEO and founder of DVI .“DVI looked at several other partners over the last year. Ultimately, we knew that these assets belong together, and fans deserve reliable access to a live entertainment platform they can trust. With the backing of and the infrastructure behind we're building more than a platform - we're creating a new standard for how fans connect to live experiences.”

Ogle is an entrepreneurial lawyer and digital strategist with more than two decades of experience spanning media, entertainment, and athlete representation. From his early days as an intern at Jerry Bruckheimer Films and Television and Network Music Group, to 20+ years managing the business and legal affairs of athletes and entertainers, Ogle has built a career at the intersection of entertainment and infrastructure. He is a former 15-year member of The Recording Academy, and an active voting member of the Country Music Association.

“Patrick brings more than just the domain - he brings a deep understanding of what this vision can become,” said Gregory Potts, Chief Operating Officer of “Entering into this LOI is a clear vote of confidence - not just in the value of the brands, but in our collective ability to execute together over the next five years. This is an exciting culmination of a relationship that began in 2023, appropriately, at the Pilgrimage Music Festival in Franklin, TN.”

The final transaction will include the assumption of secured notes and a multi-stage stock issuance structure, reflecting alignment and long-term commitment from all parties.

Powering the Future of Live Entertainment

is being designed not simply as a ticketing platform, but as a fully integrated live events engine. It will serve as the primary processor of access and fan engagement, tying directly into fast-growing live streaming infrastructure.

The investment in DVI will include which will operate in parallel as a brand focused on alternative entertainment verticals, including festivals, comedy, esports, and niche lifestyle events. This dual-brand strategy allows for both mainstream and genre-specific ticketing models under the broader umbrella.



As part of the short and mid-term roadmap:



The brand will integrate with live streaming functionality and real-time access models across all and verticals

ambassador network will amplify events across social platforms

will power bundled experiences combining tickets + content + streaming

Deliver to consumers crossover activations between sports, music, charitable gaming and culture Studios will create proprietary content for

Domain Portfolio Strength

With the addition of and will hold what it believes to be one of the strongest domain portfolios in the world. With and now the company stands alone in its control of three world-class, category-defining digital assets.

“Very few - if any - companies can claim three domains of this caliber,” said McGahan .“And we believe the combination of and is without peer in the global digital entertainment space. These assets will anchor the next decade of innovation across content, commerce, and live experiences.”

McGahan went on to say that with the addition of these assets, he believes is arguably one of the most exciting investment opportunities on the exchange today.

“This is a unique opportunity to invest in a company with premium global assets and a bold vision for the future of entertainment, gaming and live events.”

About

The Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRY, LTRYW) family of brands - including and is a unified ecosystem that integrates gaming, entertainment, and sports.

Important Notice Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements, other than statements of present or historical fact included in this press release, regarding the Company's strategy, future operations, prospects, plans and objectives of management, are forward-looking statements. When used in this Form 8-K, the words“could,”“should,”“will,”“may,”“believe,”“anticipate,”“intend,”“estimate,”“expect,”“project,”“initiatives,”“continue,” the negative of such terms and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain such identifying words. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions about future events and are based on currently available information as to the outcome and timing of future events. The forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release or as of the date they are made. The Company cautions you that these forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond the control of the Company. In addition, the Company cautions you that the forward-looking statements contained in this press release are subject to risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to, any future findings from ongoing review of the Company's internal accounting controls, additional examination of the preliminary conclusions of such review, the Company's ability to secure additional capital resources, the Company's ability to continue as a going concern, the Company's ability to respond in a timely and satisfactory matter to the inquiries by Nasdaq, the Company's ability to regain compliance with the Bid Price Requirement, the Company's ability to regain compliance with Nasdaq Listing Rules, the Company's ability to become current with its SEC reports, and those additional risks and uncertainties discussed under the heading“Risk Factors” in the Form 10-K/A filed by the Company with the SEC on April 22, 2025, and the other documents filed, or to be filed, by the Company with the SEC. Additional information concerning these and other factors that may impact the operations and projections discussed herein can be found in the reports that the Company has filed and will file from time to time with the SEC. These SEC filings are available publicly on the SEC's website at Should one or more of the risks or uncertainties described in this press release materialize or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results and plans could differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking statements. Except as otherwise required by applicable law, the Company disclaims any duty to update any forward-looking statements, all of which are expressly qualified by the statements in this section, to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release.

This press release was published by a CLEAR® Verified individual.

CONTACT: For more information, please visit or contact our media relations team at ....