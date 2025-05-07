American Management University Confers Hon. Phd To Distinguished Technologist, Expert And Leader - Prof. Victor Chang

Professor Victor Chang

AMU is honoring Professor Victor Chang's remarkable 25-year career blending academic study with pragmatic technological solutions to worldwide issues.

UPLAND, CALIFORNIA, CA, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- AMU 's Academic Senate Committee conducted a thorough review to award the sought-after honor. With the university's Governing Council giving its official approval, Prof. Chang is among the second scholar to receive this honor.Prof. Chang perfectly represents what we at AMU appreciate, said Roy Virgen Jr., President of the American Management University. 'Prof. Chang's choice for this recognition shows our dedication to acknowledging inspiring leaders who use theoretical knowledge to develop solutions that improve people's lives. His work demonstrates the creativity and practical impact we appreciate'.Over his long career, Prof. Chang has developed several groundbreaking technologies. With a diagnostic accuracy of over 90%, his Internet of Medical Things (IoMT) system has directly helped more than 1,000 patients in the UK, Taiwan, and China. Now protecting critical data globally, his Deep-IFS cybersecurity solution finds and stops over 99% of known malware threats in real-time. Currently protecting critical data globally, his Deep-IFS cybersecurity system detects and blocks over 99% of known malware threats in real-time.As a Professor of Business Analytics at Aston University, Prof. Chang has greatly helped that institution. He once headed a 40-person research team at Teesside University. Recent years have seen outside funding of over £1 million under his leadership and a 25% increase in publications in world-class journals. He taught over 100,000 students and mentored more than 200 early-career professionals. The five international research conferences he planned during his 25-year career now draw over 1,000 attendees from 60 countries. He led teams and guided more than 100 individuals to achieve international excellent or world-leading grades in their research.Prof. Chang's work is getting more and more attention. The British Computer Society named him "Inspirational Individual of the Year" in 2024. He is in the top 10% in his individual disciplines, and Stanford University and Clarivate Analytics regularly rank him among the top 2% of researchers worldwide, and often top 0.2% in his field. ScholarGPS ranked him in the top 0.05% in the field of Big Data.Numerous renowned institutions have awarded him fellowships in recognition of his knowledge, including the British Computer Society (BCS), Institution of Engineering and Technology (IET), Royal Society of Arts (RSA), Chartered Management Institute (CMI), Institute of Leadership (IoL), Royal Statistical Society (RSS), and Institute of Data and Marketing (IDM). This universal acclaim marks him as a significant scientist and leader in his field. His recent nomination as Data Leader of the Year 2025 (brand) in the UK confirms this role.AMU will formally award the honorary doctorate at its next graduation ceremony, inviting Prof. Chang into the academic community. This award shows AMU's dedication to acknowledging exceptional technical developments and innovative concepts.Prof. Chang's contributions to data science, cybersecurity, and artificial intelligence were carefully examined during the selection process for this renowned Honorary PhD. His 60 keynote addresses at international conferences and publication of more than 300 peer-reviewed papers highlight his relevance in these areas.AMU awards Honorary Doctorates to people who have shown excellence in areas of national and worldwide significance. Prof. Chang's dedication to developing ethical, practical uses of new technology perfectly matches the values and objectives the university seeks to promote through this honor.About American Management University (AMU)American Management University (AMU) is a non-profit institution, headquartered in Paris, France, dedicated to fostering academic excellence, innovative research, and practical leadership. AMU offers a comprehensive range of programs at the undergraduate, graduate, and doctoral levels, emphasizing business, technology, leadership, and professional studies. Committed to nurturing ethical leaders and innovative thinkers, AMU bridges theoretical frameworks with real-world applications, preparing students to make meaningful impacts in their communities and industries worldwide.

