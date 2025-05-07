Compass Counsel Launches In Napa County, Offering Compassionate And Experienced DUI Defense

Charting Your Best Course Forward After a DUI

- Nina Jehle, Founder & DUI Defense AttorneyNAPA, CA, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Compass Counsel, PC, a boutique criminal defense firm, is proud to announce its official opening in Napa County. Founded by seasoned attorney Nina Jehle, Compass Counsel specializes in providing compassionate and strategic legal representation for individuals facing DUI charges.With over a decade of experience in prosecution, including 9 years as a former Napa County District Attorney, Nina Jehle brings a unique insider perspective to DUI defense . Her extensive background includes specialized training in Standardized Field Sobriety Testing (SFST) and Advanced Roadside Impaired Driving Enforcement (ARIDE) alongside law enforcement officers, equipping her with the tools to effectively challenge DUI allegations."At Compass Counsel, we understand that facing a DUI charge can be one of the most challenging times in a person's life," said Nina Jehle, founder of Compass Counsel. "Our mission is to provide personalized and effective legal guidance, helping clients navigate the complexities of the legal system with confidence.”Compass Counsel offers comprehensive DUI defense services, including:- First-Time DUI Charges: Evaluating probable cause, field sobriety tests, and breathalyzer accuracy to seek charge reductions or dismissals.- Multiple DUI Offenses: Challenging prior convictions and test reliability to mitigate enhanced penalties.- Felony and Aggravated DUI Charges: Defending serious allegations such as DUI causing injury or vehicular manslaughter with a strategic approach.- Drug-Related DUI (DUID): Scrutinizing officer observations and test procedures to contest impairment claims.Clients benefit from Nina's deep understanding of Napa County courts, judges, and prosecutors, ensuring a defense strategy tailored to the local legal landscape.Compass Counsel is committed to delivering client-focused, results-driven defense, prioritizing the well-being and future of each individual represented.For more information with a Napa DUI lawyer or to schedule a free consultation, please visit .

