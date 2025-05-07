HUAZHI ENERGY Showcases Enerbox Series At Intersolar Europe 2025: Revolutionizing C&I Energy Storage

EnerBox for C&I Solution: High safety, high density, high flexibility, full-scenario application

Designed to meet the growing demand for distributed energy storage across Europe, EnerBox integrates HUAZHI's proprietary PCS technology, with the all-in-one design tailored for C&I applications such as peak shaving, frequency regulation, electricity trading, PV+ESS+EV chargers, offers flexible configuration and scalability, enabling it to adapt to diverse application scenarios and operational modes. The brand-new EnerBox boasts an energy density of up to 164kWh/m3, and its preventative fire strategy can ensure the ultimate safety of the system.

Certified for European Success

EnerBox has secured critical certifications, including compliance with EN 50549-1,C10/11, IEC/EN 62619, IEC/EN 63056, IEC/EN 62477-1, IEC/EN 61000-6-2, IEC/EN 61000-6-4, streamlining deployment for clients across the region. EnerBox will obtain the VDE-AR-N 4110 in July 2025. These endorsements underscore HUAZHI's commitment to safety, performance and regulatory alignment.

Expanding Partnerships for a Sustainable Future

With strong product research and development capabilities as well as fine-grained service capabilities, we are dedicated to being a reliable partner for local businesses and utilities. Adhering to the firm belief in high-quality solutions and through close collaboration with European partners, we are always committed to continuously innovating our energy storage solution and making positive contributions to sustainable development.

A Trusted Global Player Backed by Technology and Service Excellence

As one of China's Top3 C&I ESS providers, HUAZHI has rapidly developed into a market leader in three years and is now prepared to officially enter the European market. The company has cemented its leadership through continuous innovation and customer-centric practices. With a vertically integrated approach-spanning R&D, manufacturing, and project implementation, HUAZHI can offer competitive pricing, and establish a strong local service system with local partners in Europe to ensure quality and the reliability of services.

Previously, HUAZHI has conducted several C&I projects in the Netherlands and Belgium, further expanded its footprint in Europe. The successful delivery of EnerBox project has achieved significant economic earnings and a positive environmental impact.

For more information, please visit or contact [email protected] . You can also follow us on Linkedin:

Photo -