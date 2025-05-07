Arcade Integrates Openai's GPT-Image-1, Enabling Consumers To Customize And Buy Physical Products

"The hunt is over," said Mariam Naficy, Co-Founder and CEO of Arcade. "OpenAI's gpt-image-1 is the most powerful image editing tool we have tested, and integrating it into Arcade allows consumers to find exactly what they are looking for by making real-time design adjustments – either to products that others have created on Arcade or products they've created themselves – using conversational language. What we're creating is a new relationship between dreams and reality-one where the exact product you're looking for can be understood, visualized, and made real instantly."

Features Available on Arcade:



Natural Language Product Editing, Powered by gpt-image-1 : Users can now modify product designs by simply describing changes rather than prompting or using traditional editing tools-turning "change the stone from diamond to ruby" or "remake this rug blue and white" into instant visual transformations.

Real-Time Price Updates: As designs change through natural language requests, Arcade's pricing models dynamically update guaranteed supplier prices to reflect those modifications. Products are made and shipped to consumers by the global community of manufacturers that Arcade has built. Seamless Journey from Concept to Purchase: The user experience from initial design through customization to checkout is enhanced by gpt-image-1, combined with other AI components, to create a unique pathway from AI-generated designs to physical products available for purchase.

This launch further solidifies Arcade's position at the forefront of AI-driven commerce. Arcade has raised $42M in total funding. The latest announced Series A was raised from Laura Chau of Canaan Partners and Kirsten Green of Forerunner Ventures, with April Underwood of Adverb Ventures and Sol Bier of Factorial Funds participating. Current investors Reid Hoffman, Offline Ventures (Brit Morin), Sound Ventures (Ashton Kutcher), Inspired Capital (Alexa von Tobel), and Torch Capital (Jonathan Keidan) made new investments in the latest round. New angel investors Sara Beykpour, Kayvon Beykpour, Anna Veronika Dorogush, Eugenia Kuyda and Marissa Mayer joined existing angel investors Christy Turlington Burns, Colin Kaepernick, Karlie Kloss, David Luan, and Jeff Wilke.

About Arcade

Arcade is co-founded by Mariam Naficy with the team from her incubator, Heretic Ventures. Naficy, pioneer of the creator economy and founder of Minted and Eve, has transformed how products are created, sold and purchased online since 1998.

Arcade brings together the power of generative AI with a global community of independent makers and brands to turn user needs into personalized, immediately priced physical products in a quantity of one. The company enables consumers to speak to manufacturers with images, bridging language and geographic divides, while also creating a system where AI enhances and empowers artistic careers rather than threatening them. Arcade has continuously updated guardrails in place to protect consumers, artists, and brands.

Arcade aims to redefine commerce by offering unprecedented personal choice, expression, and meaning in products.

SOURCE Arcade