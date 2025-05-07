403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
AI Innovation Boosts $LIMO 68%: Limoverse Launches MAIA For Next-Gen Health Tracking
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Dubai, 7 May 2025 - Limoverse, the leading Web3-powered health and wellness ecosystem, is riding a strong wave of momentum. With a 47% price increase in just seven days and nearly 70% growth over the past month, the $LIMO token is making its mark - fueled by strategic product rollouts, rising adoption, and the global launch of MAIA, the AI health agent that's already shifting how people engage with their wellness.
Precision Wellness Goes Mainstream: MAIA's Public Debut At the center of this surge is MAIA - Limoverse's AI-powered health agent designed to interpret blood and genetic data into personalized, actionable insights. After a month in early access, MAIA launched for public on April 30, allowing anyone to experience its advanced capabilities for the first time. For users, it brings health optimization down to earth - translating complex bio-reports into simple, human conversations. “MAIA makes precision wellness as simple as chatting with a friend - and it's already transforming user engagement,” said Dr. Sajeev Nair, Founder of Limoverse. Token Utility Strengthens as Ecosystem Expands With MAIA now available and the Limoverse SuperApp ecosystem gaining traction, the $LIMO token is evolving into a true utility asset. It unlocks premium features, advanced biomarker tracking, and a growing suite of AI-driven tools within the Limoverse platform. The user journey is no longer passive - it's interactive, rewarding, and driven by meaningful, daily health inputs. “Our community doesn't just trade the token - they run, lift, meditate, and share biomarkers every day. That real-world utility is finally being priced in,” said Mohit Ahuja, Chief Strategy Officer. Three‐Month Scorecard: February to April 2025 Limoverse's growth over the past quarter highlights the power of consistent execution and strategic focus. Below are some of the key milestones achieved between February and April 2025:
Precision Wellness Goes Mainstream: MAIA's Public Debut At the center of this surge is MAIA - Limoverse's AI-powered health agent designed to interpret blood and genetic data into personalized, actionable insights. After a month in early access, MAIA launched for public on April 30, allowing anyone to experience its advanced capabilities for the first time. For users, it brings health optimization down to earth - translating complex bio-reports into simple, human conversations. “MAIA makes precision wellness as simple as chatting with a friend - and it's already transforming user engagement,” said Dr. Sajeev Nair, Founder of Limoverse. Token Utility Strengthens as Ecosystem Expands With MAIA now available and the Limoverse SuperApp ecosystem gaining traction, the $LIMO token is evolving into a true utility asset. It unlocks premium features, advanced biomarker tracking, and a growing suite of AI-driven tools within the Limoverse platform. The user journey is no longer passive - it's interactive, rewarding, and driven by meaningful, daily health inputs. “Our community doesn't just trade the token - they run, lift, meditate, and share biomarkers every day. That real-world utility is finally being priced in,” said Mohit Ahuja, Chief Strategy Officer. Three‐Month Scorecard: February to April 2025 Limoverse's growth over the past quarter highlights the power of consistent execution and strategic focus. Below are some of the key milestones achieved between February and April 2025:
-
200k+ SuperApp downloads - Fastest quarter-to-quarter growth to date
86M $LIMO burned - Sustained deflation via Move-to-Earn
7 new CEX listings - Global liquidity expansion
Global Community Meet (Apr 29) - MAIA demo + roadmap unveiled
Crypto Debit Card beta announced - Health-driven crypto spending now a reality
-
iOS SuperApp Launch (Q2) - Includes face-scan vitals, AI fitness coach, and in-app $LIMO top-ups
Regional Expansion - Targeting 25k paid subscribers across North America, Southeast Asia, and Africa
Token Utility Expansion - Introducing subscription bundles, debit card rewards, and partner integrations
MAIA v2 Rollout - Enhanced wearable sync, multilingual voice support, and longevity-focused intelligence
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment