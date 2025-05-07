Gold Extended Gains As Tariff Tensions And Geopolitical Risks Mount

MENAFN - Investor Ideas) Investorideas, rated as a top 100 investment website for investment, issues market commentary from Konstantinos Chrysikos Head of Customer Relationship Management at Kudotrade.

Gold prices climbed on Tuesday, reaching their highest level in over a week, as investors reacted to renewed trade policy uncertainty and heightened geopolitical tensions. President Donald Trump unveiled new tariffs, including a proposed 100% levy on foreign-produced movies and potential tariffs on pharmaceuticals. These moves dampened investor sentiment and drove safe-haven flows into gold.

On the geopolitical front, tensions also remain elevated across several regions. In Eastern Europe, drone attacks continue, while in the Middle East, airstrikes point to escalating risks. Increased concerns could continue to support gold's appeal.

Meanwhile, investor attention turns to the Federal Reserve's policy meeting on Wednesday. While markets overwhelmingly expect interest rates to remain on hold, Chair Jerome Powell's press conference will be scrutinised for any shift in tone. Any dovish undertones or signs of persistent uncertainty could provide further support for the metal. Conversely, a hawkish stance is likely to benefit US treasury yields and limit gold's upside

