Galxe Launches Passport V3 With Sumsub To Supercharge Web3 Onboarding

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Trusted by over 1 million users, Galxe Passport streamlines identity verification, enabling easy access to multiple decentralized apps and platforms, including Transak and Banxa, with a single verification. By encrypting identity data with a user-defined password, Galxe Passport ensures that only users can access their personal information, yet still use their passport to access financial platforms.

Sumsub's unrivalled security and compliance standards make it one of the world's most reliable KYC partners. Used by global brands from Vodafone to Gate, Sumsub helps businesses stay compliant while making user onboarding frictionless. With SOC 1, 2, and 3 certifications, Sumsub has already verified over 1 billion users worldwide.

Commenting on Galxe Passport's integration with Sumsub as part of its V3 launch, Charles Wayn, co-founder of Galxe, says: "With Galxe Passport V3, we're doubling down on security, compliance, and growth for Web3 projects. Our integration with Sumsub ensures businesses can onboard verified users with confidence, eliminating fraud, strengthening ecosystems, and driving real community engagement."

When Galxe Passport users choose to share their proof of age, country of residence, or other details, verification is conducted using zero-knowledge proofs, meaning no third party – including Galxe – ever sees the underlying data. Nonetheless, the information is fully verifiable, with Galxe's integration with SumSub adding a further layer of integrity and trust for Web3 businesses that can block fake users, bots, and duplicate accounts.

Inna Lyubashevskaya, chief customer officer of Sumsub , says: "This launch marks a crucial advancement in Web3 onboarding, and we're proud to support Galxe with our secure and compliant identity verification capabilities. By integrating our trusted KYC processes, businesses can onboard and verify legitimate users with confidence, preventing fraud and ensuring compliance with global regulations. This collaboration not only enhances the security of Web3 ecosystems but also fosters trust and reliability, helping the industry scale in a safe and compliant manner."

Galxe Passport is purpose-built for businesses requiring KYC-verified users, particularly Web3 projects that need to meet regulatory standards like the EU's MiCA (Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation). By helping Web3 projects meet stringent regulatory requirements, Galxe empowers crypto exchanges, DeFi platforms, and tokenized real-world asset projects to onboard users while staying fully compliant with global regulations.

About Galxe

Galxe is Web3's leading growth platform, trusted by over 33 million users and thousands of projects worldwide. Built on Gravity-Galxe's ultra high-performance Layer 1 blockchain-the platform unifies onboarding, identity verification, automation, and user engagement into one seamless system. Industry leaders like Coinbase, Polygon, and Optimism use Galxe to activate and grow their communities and drive meaningful engagement across their product suites. By harmonizing fragmented tools into one unified growth engine, Galxe empowers future industry leaders to build smarter, scale faster, and engage more effectively.

About Sumsub

Sumsub is a full-cycle verification platform that secures the whole user journey. With Sumsub's customizable KYC, KYB, Transaction Monitoring, and Fraud Prevention solutions, you can orchestrate your verification process, welcome more customers worldwide, meet compliance requirements, reduce costs, and protect your business.

Sumsub has over 4,000 clients across the fintech, crypto, transportation, trading, e-commerce, education, and gaming industries, including Bitpanda, Wirex, Avis, Bybit, Huobi, Duolingo, Kaizen Gaming, and TransferGo. The firm has citations in research published by global institutions such as the United Nations and Statista, as well as ongoing consultancy and engagements with INTERPOL.

