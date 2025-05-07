My Code Breaks New Ground At Newfronts, Ushering In Its Next Chapter Of Growth

Growth initiatives include a next-gen creator network and a collaboration with a major music label and culturally-connected events

NEW YORK, May 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- My Code, the growth engine for culture-driven brands, announced milestones including a Sports Emmy nomination stemming from its partnership with the National Football League at IAB NewFronts-expanding its commitment to drive deeper, more authentic connections between brands and the cultural forces that shape our world across sports, entertainment, and music.

"Today, consumer loyalty is earned through culture," said Edgar Hernandez, Chief Strategy Officer at My Code. "Brands are measured by how well they understand and reflect the world around them in their communications and campaigns. My Code's unique ability to decode, develop, and direct culture empowers brands to not just join the conversation, but to shape it."

Transforming Sports Storytelling

This year, My Code and the NFL weaved captivating narratives about athletic achievements that deepened cultural ties to football. Our collaboration earned a Sports Emmy nomination for the 'Bayron Matos: Orgullo de Los Mina' documentary, which now serves as a springboard for an even more impactful collaboration. We continue to ensure that the rich tapestry of Latino stories, deeply held traditions, and burning passions are prominently positioned and celebrated at the heart of the most monumental and culturally resonant moments in the landscape of professional football.

Redefining Music Culture Through Immersive and Connective IP

Continuing its foundational work in music, Remezcla Media Group will be launching SOUNDCHEQUE in partnership with a major music label-to be announced later this year. SOUNDCHEQUE is a groundbreaking podcast series that reimagines how audiences connect with Latin music and its creators. Each episode offers an immersive journey through the cultural landscapes shaping today's music, weaving together artist narratives, cultural commentary, and interactive elements that invite fans into the story. Featuring both established stars and emerging voices, SOUNDCHEQUE explores the intersections of music, identity, and culture-building deeper, more meaningful connections between artists and fans.

A Human-Centered, Community-Minded Creator Network

The Culture Suite is My Code's next-generation creator network, designed to connect brands with creators who know where culture is headed-through the niches, stories, and subcultures shaping what's next. Every creator in The Culture Suite is selected based on their authentic voice and ties to their communities-and they'll be invited to show up at the biggest moments in culture. My Code is also launching a Culture Suite Fellowship, an internship program that brings people from around the world to partner with our brands and media leaders-providing creators on the rise with paid opportunities.

My Code is also proud to announce:



Partnership with SLING TV: My Code will offer curated, diversity-focused CTV channel bundles from SLING, spanning a wide range of cultural interests and audience affinities.

Partnership with Mansa TV: This strategic sales partnership is dedicated to showcasing Black culture through a curated selection of films, TV shows and other video content.

Creator Palooza: A new global stage elevating diverse creators and amplifying fresh voices in digital media.

MyEstadio: Launching ahead of the 2026 World Cup, this comprehensive soccer platform will deliver exclusive content and community experiences.

Remezcla Studios Expansion: Offering unique sponsorship opportunities around major cultural events including this year's Latin Grammys, further connecting brands to the pulse of culture. Experian and Chalice AI: These partnerships will amplify My Code's industry-best cultural insights, allowing brands to reach audiences and drive outcomes at scale.

"These partnerships are about more than content creation-they're about giving brands a front-row seat to the next generation of culture," added Hernandez. "From courtside seats to neighborhood block parties, and from breaking headlines to trending timelines, we're creating experiences that connect with people in meaningful ways. And we have so much more in store-this is only the beginning."

About My Code

My Code is a growth engine for culture-driven brands. We help brands decode cultural shifts, develop authentic storytelling, and direct it to the communities and platforms where influence begins. By translating culture for brands-and brands for culture-we connect cultural trends with business outcomes.

Our Intelligence Center, in-house creative studio and agency, and distribution network turn deep cultural understanding into measurable impact, enabling brands to grow with purpose, resonance, and results.

