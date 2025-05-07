Smartx Advisory Solutions Expands Manager Marketplace With 2 New Strategies From Two Leading Asset Management Firms

DSM Capital Partners Joins the SMArtX Platform

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., May 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- SMArtX Advisory Solutions ("SMArtX"), a leading innovator in managed accounts technology, has announced the addition of 2 new strategies from two leading asset management firms to its Manager Marketplace. SMArtX's continuously growing platform now offers 1,530 strategies from 319 distinguished asset management firms.

Newcomer DSM Capital Partners added its Global Growth Equity strategy and Fidelity Institutional also expanded their current offering to include International Capital Appreciation.

DSM Capital Partners

Global Growth Equity

Fidelity Institutional Advisor International Capital Appreciation SMA

Brad Haag, Executive Vice President of Asset Manager Solutions at SMArtX, said "We are thrilled to launch these products from DSM Capital Partners and Fidelity Institutional. SMArtX values the relationships we have with asset managers and we look forward to continued expansion and opportunities as the year goes on."

For more information, visit SMArtX Manager Profiles to download our latest Manager Profiles to explore the 1,530 strategies offered by our 319 distinguished asset management firms.

About SMArtX Advisory Solutions

SMArtX Advisory Solutions is an award-winning provider of unified managed accounts (UMA) technology, delivering an API-first, cloud-native platform built on a modular, microservices architecture. This flexible design allows firms to configure solutions to meet their unique needs.

Serving institutional asset managers, registered investment advisors (RIAs), financial technology companies, and custodians, SMArtX offers scalable solutions for managed account trading, client account billing, and investment product distribution. SMArtX's technology solutions enhance operational efficiency by automating workflows and simplifying daily client account management.

SMArtX also licenses its proprietary technology to enterprise firms seeking to build, configure, or modernize their managed accounts infrastructure. Whether deployed as a standalone solution or integrated into an existing system, SMArtX empowers firms with innovative technology to optimize operations and drive growth.

As a trusted partner to RIAs, broker-dealers, asset managers, custodians, and FinTech firms, SMArtX delivers scalable solutions that enhance efficiency and support business success.

