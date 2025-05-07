Newsweek Honors Apache As Best Place To Work For Mental Health And Wellness

Newsweek designates Apache Industrial as a Best Place to Work for Mental Health and Wellness.

- Stephen Hillier, CEO of Apache IndustrialHOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Apache Industrial was designated by Newsweek as a Best Place to Work for Mental Health and Wellness in the second year of the weekly news magazine's initiative to spotlight organizations that prioritize mental well-being of their employees.Newsweek's 2025 ranking of America's Greatest Workplaces for Mental Well-Being lists the top 750 U.S. employers making a positive difference in the mental wellness of their workers. Apache was recognized as a top company in the construction industry.Apache directly invests in employees through extensive training , safety and recognition efforts, as well as innovative programs to address the human element. For several years, Apache has provided support for employees to work through adversity , exhibiting an elevated level of care for employees.“It is easy to say you care about employees. At Apache, we demonstrate our culture of care to show that we value our employees as Apache's most vital resource,” said Stephen Hillier, CEO of Apache Industrial.Hillier references the development of employee crafts skills and an all-in commitment to safety and operational excellence as the“how” and the“why” Apache can productively construct and maintain customers' facilities.“The Apache Industrial culture goes beyond our performance. We develop the whole person,” Hillier added.“It is not enough just that our employees go home safe. We want our employees to be engaged family members and live a dynamic, healthy and happy lifestyle.”Apache moved to the forefront of recent construction industry focus on mental health in early 2023 when the company partnered with headversity, an upskilling platform designed to help employees get ahead of adversity.According to Zeke Smith, Apache director of leadership and workforce development,“headversity provides Apache mental-health training technology to advance our employee's resilience, behavioral health and psychological safety. We revamped our mental health strategy to focus on prevention, curbing outcomes around safety and performance, and placing mental health at the heart of Apache's safety culture. You can't have health and safety without mental health and psychological safety.”Apache earned safety and performance awards earlier this year from its national industry trade association, Associated Builders and Contractors (ABC), which instituted its own focus on mental health with a Total Human Health Initiative in 2018. In February Apache earned ABC's National Safety Excellence Award, was named an ABC Top Performer for achievements in health and safety, quality, diversity and project excellence, and ranked as ABC's top national specialty contractor and renewables contractor.About Apache IndustrialApache Industrial is a leading provider of industrial craft services that is recognized for delivering exceptional services and keeping people safe. Apache maintains offices, operating centers and laydown yards in multiple locations across the United States and Canada. To learn more about Apache Industrial, visit

