LG To Showcase Ultragear Gaming Monitors And Immersive Experiences At Dubai Esports Festival 2025

LG Electronics (LG), in partnership Gamenzo, is upping its game by participating in the Dubai Esports Festival (DEF) 2025, taking place from May 8-11 at Dubai World Trade Centre. At GameExpo, part of DEF and open to the public from May 9-11, LG will be showcasing its UltraGear line of high-performance gaming monitors, offering visitors to its immersive experiential booth, boasting cutting-edge display technology.Those with tickets to one hottest show in town will have the opportunity to test out the monitors firsthand, playing the latest games and experiencing the gaming credentials LG's UltraGear – designed to deliver unparalleled performance, speed, and visual quality, providing gamers with a competitive edge – is known for.

"We are thrilled to be part of the Dubai Esports Festival 2025 and introduce our UltraGear gaming monitors to the region's vibrant gaming community," said Lee Seung Jun

Head Of IT Sales, "Our monitors are engineered to provide the ultimate gaming experience, and we are confident that attendees will be impressed by their performance and features. We are especially excited to bring the new 45” UltraGearTM OLED, as well as the 31.5” 4K UHD IPS Smart Monitor, to the Middle East for the first time, showcasing our commitment to innovation and delivering top-tier gaming and productivity solutions."



Among the many LG screens on show between the family zone and the LG booth, an undoubted highlight will be the 45” UltraGearTM OLED 5K2K WUHD, a new product introduction set to revolutionize the gaming experience with its advanced features and stunning visuals, and available in the market starting next month.



The OLED gaming monitor is a game-changer for competitive gamers, with a 45-inch curved OLED monitor boasting up to a blazing-fast 330Hz refresh rate and 0.03ms (GtG) response time, delivering incredibly smooth and responsive gameplay. Its world-first 5K2K (5120 x 2160) resolution gaming monitor and 125 PPI sharp test clarity with reduced color fringe provide immersive, fast, and smooth visuals.



Another regional first comes by way of the 31.5-inch 4K UHD IPS Smart Monitor Swing with touchscreen and rolling stand, designed to enhance productivity and workflows for professionals and creative users. This monitor boasts a wide color gamut (DCI-P3 95%) for accurate color reproduction, HDR support for vibrant visuals. The ergonomic stand offers tilt, swivel, and height adjustment for comfortable viewing, while features like Picture-by-Picture (PBP) and Picture-in-Picture (PIP) enhance multitasking capabilities, ideal for professionals seeking a high-performance display with versatile connectivity and ergonomic comfort.



The Dubai Esports Festival, powered by Dubai Economy and Tourism, brings together esports enthusiasts, industry leaders, and gaming communities to celebrate the world of competitive gaming.



Event Details:



Event: Dubai Esports Festival (DEF) 2025

Dates: May 8-11, 2025 (Open to the public from May 9-11) Location: Dubai World Trade Centre (GameExpo: Zabeel Hall 3)



For more information about LG's UltraGear monitors and other IT products, please visit

About LG Electronics Media Entertainment Solution Company

The LG Media Entertainment Solution Company (MS) is a recognized innovator in televisions, audio, displays and smart TV platform. The MS Company enhances the media entertainment experience with its OLED TVs, renowned for perfect black and perfect color, and premium LCD QNED TVs, all powered by the personalized webOS smart TV platform. The MS Company also offers gaming monitors, business monitors, laptops, projectors, cloud devices and medical displays that are designed to maximize customers' work efficiency and deliver strong value.

