403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Crude Oil Forecast Today 07/05: Crude Oil Bottoming? (Video)
(MENAFN- Daily Forex)
- The light sweet crude oil market has rallied pretty significantly during the trading session on Tuesday as we continue to see a lot of volatility. The market is in the process, at least it appears, of forming a double bottom at the $55 level. We attempted this once before at the $60 level. And I think this is one of those situations where sooner or later it has to stick. After all, no market falls forever, although lets not forget oil once went negative!
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment