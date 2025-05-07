403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Dax Forecast Today 07/05: Recovers After Initial Fall -Chart
(MENAFN- Daily Forex)
- The German DAX has been very noisy over the last 24 hours, as we have broken down rather significantly, only to turn around and find plenty of buying pressure. With this being said, I think you also have to keep in mind that the market is trying to do everything it can to break out to the upside, and the DAX will lead the way for the rest of Europe. After all, Germany is the biggest factor when it comes to the European Union, and therefore I like the idea of getting involved to the upside anytime again.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment