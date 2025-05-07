Bitcoin Extends Lead Over Traditional Assets Amid Institutional Surge

MENAFN - The Arabian Post)

Bitcoin outpaced both gold and the S&P 500 in April 2025, surging over 30% to approach $97,200 by month's end. This performance underscores the cryptocurrency's growing appeal among institutional investors and its increasing alignment with traditional financial markets.

The rally followed a volatile start to the month, with Bitcoin dipping below $75,000 before rebounding sharply. Analysts attribute this resilience to heightened institutional adoption, bolstered by the proliferation of spot Bitcoin exchange-traded funds and strategic government initiatives. Notably, the United States' establishment of a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve in March 2025 signaled a significant policy shift, aiming to position Bitcoin alongside traditional reserve assets.

Institutional interest has been further evidenced by major financial entities integrating Bitcoin into their portfolios. BlackRock's iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF, for instance, has been incorporated into its $150 billion model-portfolio universe, allocating 1% to 2% to Bitcoin. Such moves reflect a broader trend of mainstream financial institutions embracing cryptocurrency as a legitimate asset class.

The correlation between Bitcoin and the S&P 500 has intensified, with recent analyses indicating a peak correlation coefficient of 0.87 in 2024. This suggests that Bitcoin is increasingly behaving like a leveraged version of traditional equity indices, offering amplified returns during market upswings. In 2024, while the S&P 500 rose by 24%, Bitcoin surged by 135%, highlighting its potential for higher alpha in bullish markets.

However, this amplified behavior also implies greater volatility. During market downturns, Bitcoin's losses can be more pronounced, as evidenced in 2022 when the S&P 500 declined by 19% and Bitcoin plummeted by 65%. Investors are advised to consider this dynamic when incorporating Bitcoin into diversified portfolios.

The U.S. Federal Reserve's decision to maintain interest rates at 4.25%-4.5% amid economic uncertainties, including a 0.3% GDP contraction in the first quarter, has also influenced market dynamics. Despite these challenges, Bitcoin's performance suggests a decoupling from traditional economic indicators, driven by its unique supply dynamics and growing institutional demand.

Looking ahead, projections for Bitcoin's price vary. Standard Chartered anticipates Bitcoin reaching close to $200,000 by the end of 2025, citing parallels with gold's historic ETF-driven price surge. Similarly, AllianceBernstein forecasts a rise to $200,000 by September 2025, attributing this to increased institutional adoption and the effects of the 2024 Bitcoin halving event. Conversely, analysts at Blockware Solutions present a more conservative base case of $225,000, contingent on favorable macroeconomic conditions and continued corporate adoption.

The global landscape is also shifting, with several U.S. states, including Oklahoma, Texas, Arizona, and Utah, passing laws recognizing Bitcoin as a strategic asset for their state treasuries. Internationally, countries like Japan and Argentina are exploring the integration of Bitcoin into their financial systems, further legitimizing its role on the global stage.

