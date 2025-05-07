AI Deepfake Regulation Motion Defeated In Swiss Parliament
On Tuesday, the House of Representatives voted against a motion by Raphaël Mahaim (of the Green Party), with 111 votes to 70. The Left and the Green Liberals supported the motion.
Artificial intelligence (AI) offers many opportunities, but certain forms pose significant risks to personal privacy, intimacy and democracy, Mahaim warned.More More How deepfakes are impacting our vision of reality
This content was published on Aug 13, 2021 Two Swiss deepfake experts explain why it is so easy to fool the human eye and spread disinformation.Read more: How deepfakes are impacting our vision of realit
