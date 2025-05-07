Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
AI Deepfake Regulation Motion Defeated In Swiss Parliament

AI Deepfake Regulation Motion Defeated In Swiss Parliament


2025-05-07 02:17:00
(MENAFN- Swissinfo) Switzerland has decided not to introduce specific regulations for AI-generated deepfakes. This content was published on May 7, 2025 - 11:13 2 minutes Keystone-SDA
On Tuesday, the House of Representatives voted against a motion by Raphaël Mahaim (of the Green Party), with 111 votes to 70. The Left and the Green Liberals supported the motion.

Artificial intelligence (AI) offers many opportunities, but certain forms pose significant risks to personal privacy, intimacy and democracy, Mahaim warned.

