AI Deepfake Regulation Motion Defeated In Swiss Parliament

Français fr Pas de réglementation spécifique pour les“deepfakes” Original Read more: Pas de réglementation spécifique pour les“deepfakes

MENAFN - Swissinfo) Switzerland has decided not to introduce specific regulations for AI-generated deepfakes. This content was published on May 7, 2025 - 11:13 2 minutes Keystone-SDA

On Tuesday, the House of Representatives voted against a motion by Raphaël Mahaim (of the Green Party), with 111 votes to 70. The Left and the Green Liberals supported the motion.

Artificial intelligence (AI) offers many opportunities, but certain forms pose significant risks to personal privacy, intimacy and democracy, Mahaim warned.

