US And China To Launch Formal Trade Talks

This content was published on May 7, 2025 - 11:45

Treasury secretary Scott Bessent and US trade representative Jamieson Greer will meet their Chinese counterparts in Geneva this week. China said vice-premier He Lifeng, its top economy official, would lead its delegation.

The meeting will be the first high-level interaction between the two sides since vice-president Han Zheng attended Trump's inauguration in January.

Bessent told Fox News on Tuesday evening that the two teams would meet on Saturday and Sunday. He said they had a“shared interest” in talking because the high level of tariffs“isn't sustainable”. But he cautioned that the discussions would be an effort to lower tensions rather than negotiations about a broader trade deal.

'De-escalate before we can move forward'

“My sense is that this will be about de-escalation, not about the big trade deal,” Bessent said during the interview.“We've got to de-escalate before we can move forward.”

The meeting marks the first real effort to tackle the trade war that has seen Washington impose a 145 per cent tariff on imports from China and Beijing slap a retaliatory tariff of 125 per cent on American goods.

It is the first positive sign for businesses that have been concerned about the record level of tariffs both sides have placed on each other. It also comes after Trump on multiple occasions said the countries were holding negotiations, claims which have been contradicted by his own team.

