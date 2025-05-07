Arabs Visit Innovation Hubs In Santa Catarina

MENAFN - Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – Ambassadors from five Arab countries are taking part this week in meetings with companies and institutions from various sectors and technological hubs during a visit to Brazil's state Santa Catarina. According to information from the local government, Governor Jorginho Mello hosted the diplomats on Monday (5) at Casa D'Agronômica, his official residence in Florianópolis.

The meetings are being attended by the United Arab Emirates' Ambassador Saleh Ahmed Alsuwaidi, Bahrain's Bader Abbas Alhelaibi; Kuwait's Talal Rashed Almansour, Qatar's Ahmad Mohammed Ali Mohamed Alshebani, and Morocco's Nabil Adghoghi. During the meeting, they discussed the expansion of trade exchanges between the state and their respective countries.

During the meeting, Mello said Santa Catarina already maintains trade relations with the countries represented but believes there is room for growth in trade exchanges with them. He'd invited the diplomats to explore the opportunities in the state following a meeting he'd had with the Ambassador of Morocco and the Ambassador of Bahrain in Brasília.

During the visit, which began on Sunday (4) and will end on Wednesday (7), the diplomats are meeting with representatives from Santa Catarina's industry and commerce sector, as well as visiting companies and organizations in the state. Among the visits, they toured technological hubs such as Sapiens Parque in Florianópolis.

At the meeting at the governor's residence, they spoke with the State Secretary of Tourism, Catiane Seif, as well as other secretaries and congresspeople. She presented the tourism potential of Santa Catarina and mentioned the possibility of exploring partnerships with these countries, including the promotion of Santa Catarina's tourism in international markets.

Translated by Guilherme Miranda

