HDI: Brazil Rises In Ranking, UAE Ranks 15Th

MENAFN - Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – Brazil moved up in the Human Development Index (HDI), released on Tuesday (6) by the UN's development arm UNDP. An Arab country, the United Arab Emirates, is among the top-ranked, in 15place out of 193 nations.

The index analyzes a country's human development, considering indicators of health, education, and income levels. In its press release, the UNDP said human development progress is experiencing an unprecedented slowdown and is“unexpectedly weak.”

“For decades, we have been on track to reach a very high human development world by 2030, but this deceleration signals a very real threat to global progress,” said Achim Steiner, UNDP Administrator. The gap between countries with Low and Very High HDI is widening.

Despite the overall performance, based on 2023 data, there are advances in some countries. Brazil, for example, increased its HDI score from 0.780 in 2022 to 0.786 the following year, a value considered high on the 0.000 to 1.000 scale. Brazil climbed to 84th place, up from 89th the previous year.

The UAE is currently ranking 15th, with a score of 0.940, considered very high, showing a 0.019% improvement over the previous edition. The second highest-ranked Arab country in HDI is Saudi Arabia, with a score of 0.900, in 37th place, followed by Bahrain in 38th place with a score of 0.899.

