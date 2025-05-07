MENAFN - Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – Abu Dhabi, the capital of the United Arab Emirates, hosted its first BRICS event on Monday (5) and Tuesday (6). The meeting brought together financial authorities from the BRICS member countries Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, UAE, Egypt, Iran, Ethiopia, Saudi Arabia, and Indonesia. The event was held under the framework of the BRICS Task Force on Public-Private Partnership and Infrastructure (TFPPPI).

Brazil is holding the presidency of BRICS this year. Rio de Janeiro will host the summit meeting of the bloc, scheduled for July 6 and 7. This was the first time the UAE hosted a meeting of the group, which was originally formed in 2006 by Brazil, Russia, India, and China, and was later expanded in 2011 with the addition of South Africa. The bloc adopted its current format last year, with the inclusion of the other members, including the UAE.

In the meeting over the past two days, discussions focused on developing mechanisms to finance infrastructure projects and expand public-private partnerships (PPPs), as well as exchanging experiences from each country. A seminar on the topic was held in Abu Dhabi. Representatives from the BRICS nations visited Masdar City, a sustainable city where projects have been carried out through PPPs.

According to WAM news agency, Brazil was represented by the Secretary of International Affairs of the Ministry of Finance, Ambassador Tatiana Rosito, the Undersecretary for International Finance and Economic Cooperation of the Ministry of Finance, Antonio Freitas, and the Brazilian Ambassador to the UAE, Sidney Romero.

Read more:

BRICS could broaden Brazil-UAE ties

Translated by Guilherme Miranda

Supplied/WAM

The post United Arab Emirates hosts BRICS event appeared first on ANBA News Agency .