Jordan Welcomes Oman-Brokered Yemen Ceasefire, Urges Diplomatic Solutions

2025-05-07 02:16:20
(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Ministry of Foreign Affairs has welcomed the ceasefire agreement reached between the United States and the relevant authorities in Yemen, describing it as a vital step toward easing regional tensions and safeguarding international maritime navigation and trade.

In a statement on Tuesday, the ministry praised the diplomatic efforts of the brotherly Sultanate of Oman, which played a key role in mediating the agreement. The ministry emphasised that the deal marks a significant move toward de-escalating conflict in the region.

The ministry spokesperson, Sufian Qudah, said the Kingdom views the agreement as an opportunity to resolve regional disputes through dialogue and peaceful means, reinforcing both regional and global stability.

Qudah also reaffirmed Jordan's support for all diplomatic efforts aimed at ending conflicts and achieving comprehensive and just peace across the region and beyond.

