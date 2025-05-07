King Meets US House Speaker, House And Senate Committees, Discusses Jordan-US Partnership, Regional Developments

- King warns against continued attacks on Palestinians in West Bank, violations of Jerusalem's Muslim, Christian holy sites

- King stresses importance of creating political horizon to achieve comprehensive peace on basis of two-state solution

AMMAN - His Majesty King Abdullah on Tuesday held separate meetings in Washington, DC, with United States House of Representatives Speaker Mike Johnson, a number of House and Senate committees, and House Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi.

The committees His Majesty met with included the Senate Appropriations and Foreign Relations Committees, the House Committee on Foreign Affairs, the House Appropriations Committee's Subcommittee on National Security, Department of State and Related Programs, and the Senate and House Committees on Armed Services, according to a Royal Court statement.

The meetings covered ways to strengthen the strategic partnership between Jordan and the US, with the King highlighting Jordan's readiness to maintain coordination on issues of mutual concern to achieve regional stability, the statement said.

Speaking about key developments in the region, His Majesty reiterated the need to step up international efforts to reinstate the ceasefire in Gaza and implement all its phases, resume aid flow, and support efforts to rebuild the Strip without displacing its residents.

The King warned against continued attacks on Palestinians in the West Bank, and violations of Muslim and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem, according to the statement.

His Majesty stressed the importance of creating a political horizon to achieve just and comprehensive peace, on the basis of the two-state solution, which guarantees the establishment of an independent Palestinian state, with East Jerusalem as its capital, noting the United States' important role in this regard.

Discussions also covered the situation in Syria and the importance of preserving its security, stability and territorial sovereignty.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi, Director of the Office of His Majesty Alaa Batayneh, and Jordan's Ambassador to the United States Dina Kawar attended the meetings.