Jordan's Exports To Syria Up By 482% In First Two Months Of 2025
A DoS report, cited by Al Mamlaka TV, showed that the total value of Jordanian exports to Syria in January and February reached JD35.377 million, compared to JD6.077 million during the same period in 2024.
On a monthly basis, exports in February alone rose to about JD16.784 million, compared to JD3.82 million in February last year.
