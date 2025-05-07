Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Jordan's Exports To Syria Up By 482% In First Two Months Of 2025

2025-05-07 02:16:20
(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Jordan's national exports to Syria increased by 482 per cent during the first two months of 2025 compared to the same period last year, the Department of Statistics (DoS) announced on Wednesday.

A DoS report, cited by Al Mamlaka TV, showed that the total value of Jordanian exports to Syria in January and February reached JD35.377 million, compared to JD6.077 million during the same period in 2024.

On a monthly basis, exports in February alone rose to about JD16.784 million, compared to JD3.82 million in February last year.

