Only 0.001% Of The Deep Seafloor Visually Observed In Seventy Years, Revealing Gaps And Bias In Ocean Exploration

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The deep ocean, defined as being deeper than 200 meters, sustains diverse ecosystems and provides essential services, including oxygen production, climate regulation, and crucial pharmaceutical discoveries, and plays a critical role in maintaining the health of our planet. Yet, despite its importance, research into this immense ecosystem is severely limited, with visual surveys primarily focused on just a few regions and countries. Visual imaging is one of the most critical methods to study the deep seafloor and is one of the three key pillars of ocean exploration, alongside mapping and sampling.

In a groundbreaking study, researchers reveal that only a minuscule fraction of the deep seafloor has been imaged.

Post thi

"As we face accelerated threats to the deep ocean-from climate change to potential mining and resource exploitation-this limited exploration of such a vast region becomes a critical problem for both science and policy," said Dr. Katy Croff Bell, President of Ocean Discovery League, National Geographic Explorer, and lead author of the study. "We need a much better understanding of the deep ocean's ecosystems and processes to make informed decisions about resource management and conservation."

Using data from approximately 44,000 deep-sea dives with observations conducted since 1958, across the waters of 120 different countries, the study is the most comprehensive global estimate of deep-sea benthic observations to date and highlights the disparity in global exploration efforts. Given that not all dive records are public, the researchers assert that even if these estimates are off by a full order of magnitude, less than one-hundredth of 1% of the seafloor would have any visual records.

Remarkably, a majority of the visual observations have occurred within 200 nautical miles of just three countries: the United States, Japan, and New Zealand. Due to the high cost of ocean exploration, a mere handful of nations dominate deep-sea exploration, with five countries- the United States, Japan, New Zealand, France, and Germany-responsible for 97% of all deep-sea submergence observations. This bias in geographic coverage and operator representation has led the oceanographic community to base much of its characterization of the deep ocean ecosystem on this incredibly small and unrepresentative sample.

These findings underscore the urgent need for a more comprehensive and global effort to explore the deep ocean, ensuring that scientific research and conservation efforts accurately reflect the true extent of the seafloor. As noted in the study, if the scientific community were to make all assumptions about terrestrial ecosystems from observations of only 0.001% of that total area, they would be basing their assessments of all land-based life on Earth on an area roughly the size of Houston, Texas.

"There is so much of our ocean that remains a mystery," says Dr. Ian Miller, Chief Science and Innovation Officer at the National Geographic Society, which contributed funding for this work. "Deep-sea exploration led by scientists and local communities is crucial to better understanding the planet's largest ecosystem. Dr. Bell's goals to equip global coastal communities with cutting-edge research and technology will ensure a more representative analysis of the deep sea. If we have a better understanding of our ocean, we are better able to conserve and protect it."

To address these challenges, the researchers call for expanding exploration efforts and utilizing advancements in smaller, more affordable deep-sea tools to increase access to the deep ocean.

Funding for this study was provided in part by the National Geographic Society and Rolex Perpetual Planet Expeditions program, Lyda Hill Philanthropies, and the Cabot Family Charitable Trust.

Link:

SOURCE Ocean Discovery League