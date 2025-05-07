Proactive Data Storage Management: Open-E's New Check-Up Service Is Here

Open-E Introduces Check-Up Service: Proactive Health Check for Data Storage Systems

ATLANTA, May 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Open-E, a leading developer of innovative data storage software, today announced the launch of Open-E Check-Up, a professional service designed to evaluate and optimize the health of Open-E JovianDSS-powered data storage systems. This service provides businesses with a comprehensive assessment of their data storage infrastructure, identifying potential issues and ensuring peak performance and reliability.

"The efficient and secure operation of data storage systems is crucial. Open-E Check-Up Service offers a proactive approach to system maintenance, helping organizations avoid costly downtime and data loss, and being proactive, instead of reactive. The service includes a detailed evaluation process, starting with a consultation to understand specific needs. Secure data collection and analysis are then performed using log files and a dedicated spreadsheet, ensuring no direct external access to the system," said Krzysztof Franek, CEO of Open-E.

The Open-E Check-Up service delivers:



Detailed System Documentation: A comprehensive overview of the current storage environment.

Issue Identification and Risk Assessment: A clear summary of any identified problems, along with an evaluation of the associated risks.

Tailored Optimization Recommendations: Specific, actionable steps to improve system stability, efficiency, and security. Personal Consultation: An expert-led discussion of the findings and recommendations.

"Open-E Check-Up is more than just a health check; it's a strategy for data storage excellence," said Krzysztof Franek. "By identifying and addressing potential issues before they escalate, we empower businesses to maintain optimal performance, minimize risks, and focus on their core objectives."

The Open-E Check-Up Service is ideal for businesses of all sizes seeking to ensure the reliability and efficiency of their data storage systems. The service is available immediately. For more information, please visit the Open-E Check-Up Service page: or register to join the Open-E's webinar on May 14th:

About Open-E

Open-E is the developer of the award-winning Open-E JovianDSS, a flagship software-defined storage platform renowned for its reliability, flexibility, and high performance. With over 40,000 implementations worldwide, Open-E has established itself as a trusted leader in the data storage industry. The company has garnered significant recognition for its innovative solutions, consistently meeting the demanding storage needs of businesses across various sectors. Open-E remains committed to delivering cutting-edge technology and exceptional support to its global customer base.

