Máximo Vedoya Honored As Steelmaker Of The Year At Aistech 2025.



Máximo Vedoya, Ternium CEO, was named Steelmaker of the Year by the Association for Iron and Steel Technology (AIST) during the AISTech 2025 President's Award Breakfast, which celebrates industry leaders and innovation in the steel sector. The Steelmaker of the Year award recognizes individuals who have made significant contributions to the steel industry.

NASHVILLE, Tennessee, May 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Thomas Toner, President of AIST (2024-2025) and Vice President of Operations at SSAB Americas, presented Vedoya with the award in recognition of Ternium's development of the Pesquería project and Ternium's efforts to decarbonize steelmaking and align the company with the energy transition. "Vedoya's commitment to advanced technology, fair trade and long-term growth for the North American steel industry has created essential and lasting value across the region's industrial ecosystem," he said.

In his acceptance speech, Vedoya dedicated the award to the 34,000 Ternium employees, highlighting their shared commitment to driving innovation, sustainability, and social mobility within the steel industry. "This recognition belongs to the women and men of Ternium who, every day, believe that steel can be a powerful driver of progress," he said.

Vedoya also spoke about Ternium's groundbreaking project in Pesquería, Mexico: a state-of-the-art, low-carbon steel mill set to start operations in 2026. This facility, developed with cutting-edge technology from Tenova, a fellow Techint Group company, will produce 2.6 million metric tons of low-carbon steel annually. Among its capabilities, the mill will deliver a full range of automotive-grade products with the lowest CO2 emissions per ton in the market.

Addressing geopolitical challenges, Vedoya emphasized the need for industry coalitions to counter unfair trade practices, containing unfair imports from China and its satellite countries by strengthening regional supply chains. Regarding the USMCA, Vedoya urged collaboration to build a better and more effective trade agreement, which bolsters the competitiveness of the steel industry in the Americas, providing jobs and supporting local communities. "This next chapter in manufacturing must be built on safety, environmental protection, community engagement, and smarter technologies," he said.

Vedoya concluded by acknowledging AIST's role in fostering innovation and shaping the future of the steel industry. He commended the organization for advancing technical education and knowledge sharing, ensuring that steel remains a cornerstone of global development. "Steel is not an industry of the past-it is the foundation of the future we are building together," he said.

The Association for Iron & Steel Technology (AIST) is a non-profit organization with 18,500 members from more than 70 countries. With 29 Technology Committees representing all facets of the iron and steel manufacturing process and 22 Local Member Chapters spread across six continents, AIST represents an incomparable network of steel knowledge and expertise.

SOURCE Ternium

