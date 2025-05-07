Fusion Connect Secures $85M Term Loan From Hark Capital To Fuel Strategic Growth

ATLANTA, May 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Fusion Connect, a proven leader in cloud communications services, announces that the company has entered into a new NAV-based loan agreement with Hark Capital, providing Fusion Connect with a term loan of $85 million. The proceeds will be used for operating capital, to pay down existing debt, and to drive new strategic investments which will further accelerate Fusion's growth.

"We are thrilled to announce our new partnership with Hark Capital," said Brian McClintock, CFO of Fusion Connect. "This financing not only fortifies our foundation, but it also reflects the strong confidence our lenders and owners have in Fusion's future. With this capital infusion, we are now well financed to drive innovation, deliver exceptional value to our customers and partners, and execute on our strategic plans."

Fusion Connect's approach stands apart in the marketplace, blending one-vendor simplicity with a complete suite of communications services supported by an entirely US-based team of experts, for higher quality, faster time-to-resolution and all backed by an industry-leading 100% uptime guarantee for additional confidence. Fusion is an industry leader with expertise in meeting the connectivity and communication needs for mid-market and enterprise organizations, especially those with multi-location operations.

This new funding will enable the company to further invest in its talent, technology, infrastructure, customer service and products, ensuring the highest levels of customer satisfaction, from design to implementation to on-going support and personalized care. It will fuel growth and enhance our competitive advantage, for Fusion, for our customers, and for our valued channel partners.

About Fusion Connect

As a leading cloud communications provider, Fusion Connect takes pride in delivering a full suite of US-based managed services that remove all the complexity so customers can focus on running their business. We use our deep technical expertise and industry know-how to build the 'right-fit', best of class communications and collaboration solutions for our customers right here in the US. Fusion Connect is proven at delivering customer success for managed broadband access, UCaaS, CCaaS, SD-WAN, managed security, or Microsoft Teams solutions. Fusion Connect is unique in providing exceptional customer support backed by an industry-leading, uptime service guarantee. For more information on how to get started, visit Fusion Connect or connect with one of our experts at +1-888- 301-1721.

About Hark Capital

Since 2013, Hark Capital has been providing innovative fund finance solutions to private equity sponsors and their portfolio companies, with a focus on NAV and management company facilities. Since inception, Hark Capital has deployed over $1.5 billion across 130+ transactions with 60+ sponsors across the US, Canada and Europe.

