Puro Sound Labs Launches The Puroquiet Air: The Ultimate True Wireless Headphones Designed To Help Protect Kids' Hearing

Puro Sound Labs

PuroQuiet Air True Wireless ANC Headphones

PuroQuiet Air Volume Limited for Hearing Safety

Revolutionary Hybrid ANC and Volume-Limiting Technology in True-Wireless Form for Safe, Superior Listening

- Ashley WarnickiSAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Puro Sound Labs, the leader in premium children's audio technology, proudly announces the launch of the PuroQuiet Air, a next-generation true wireless headphone designed to protect young ears without compromising sound quality. With cutting-edge safety features and superior audio performance, the PuroQuiet Air addresses one of the most overlooked public health threats facing children today: noise-induced hearing loss (NIHL).“At Puro Sound Labs, our mission is clear – to deliver unmatched audio experiences while prioritizing the health and safety of our users,” said Ashley Warnicki, Co-Owner and CEO of Puro Sound Labs.“The PuroQuiet Air embodies this commitment, combining state-of-the-art technology with thoughtful design to help protect our children's hearing.”A Growing Global Health CrisisAccording to the World Health Organization (WHO), over 1.1 billion young people worldwide are at risk of permanent hearing damage due to unsafe listening practices. In the United States alone, approximately 30 million Americans are exposed to harmful noise levels on a regular basis. Research shows that 60% of childhood hearing loss is preventable, and one of the simplest, most effective strategies is using volume-limiting headphones that cap sound at or below 85 decibels-the safe maximum level recommended by hearing health experts.Why It Matters: The Hidden Impact of Hearing Loss on LearningHearing loss doesn't just affect how children enjoy music or media-it can have serious consequences for both academic development and everyday life. In the classroom, even mild hearing impairment can lead to delays in speech and language acquisition, difficulty following instructions, and reduced reading comprehension and test performance. Outside of school, children with hearing loss may struggle to engage in conversations with family and friends, participate in group activities, or safely respond to environmental sounds. By using the PuroQuiet Air, parents can take a proactive step to safeguard their child's long-term hearing, enhance their educational outcomes, and ensure they stay connected and confident in their daily lives.Meet the PuroQuiet Air: Engineered for Safe, Premium Listening.Volume-Limiting Technology: Caps volume at 85 dB to prevent hearing damage..Hybrid Active Noise Cancelling (ANC): Reduces ambient noise without the need to raise volume..Bluetooth 5.4: Ensures fast, stable wireless connections and true wireless freedom..Four Built-In Microphones: Enhances call quality and voice clarity for virtual learning and communication..Noise-Isolating In-Ear Design: Reduces environmental noise passively, helping children listen comfortably at safer volume levels..Battery Life: Enjoy up to 6 hours of listening on a single charge, with an additional 24 hours provided by the compact charging case.Durability + IPX5 Water Resistance: Built to withstand daily wear, spills, and activity.Supporting Smarter Listening HabitsThe PuroQuiet Air doesn't just deliver beautiful sound-it also supports a smarter, healthier way of listening. By pairing volume-limiting technology with noise cancellation and isolation, children don't need to turn up the volume to hear clearly in loud settings like classrooms, buses, or public places. This prevents“volume creep,” a major cause of long-term hearing damage in kids who use conventional earbuds or headphones.AvailabilityThe PuroQuiet Air is now available for $79 at and select retailers nationwide.About Puro Sound LabsPuro Sound Labs is a leading manufacturer of premium, safe sound solutions for children and families. Recognized for its award-winning volume-limiting headphones, the company is committed to delivering studio-quality sound while promoting lifelong hearing health. Puro's mission is rooted in education, innovation, and the belief that great sound should never come at the cost of hearing safety.

