Ferrari Star Driver Dylan Medler Presented With Richard Mille Award During The Miami Formula 1 Grand Prix

Dylan Medler was presented with the Richard Mille Award during the Miami Formula 1 Grand Prix for setting the fastest lap at the Miami International Autodrome.

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, May 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Dylan Medler was presented with the Richard Mille Award during the Miami Formula 1 Grand Prix for setting the fastest lap at the Miami International Autodrome.Medler has been testing extensively over the winter at the Miami International Autodrome in both Ferrari 296 Challenge cars and Ferrari 296 GT3 cars.He holds the track record at the Miami International Autodrome for GT cars which he set in a Ferrari 296 Challenge car.Medler is confirmed to race at the upcoming Ferrari Challenge races in Miami, which will take place on May 17 and 18. He will come to Miami leading the 2025 Ferrari Challenge North America Championship after a double win in Daytona.Immediately after the Miami Formula 1 Grand Prix, Medler will fly to Germany for a test at the Hockenheimring before returning to Miami for the Ferrari Challenge race weekend.Medler is racing for The Collection – Ferrari of Miami and is being coached by professional Ferrari race car driver Allesandro Balzan.Medler has a very busy 2025 season competing in Ferrari Challenge races in North America and Europe as well as in GT3 races.

