EMERALD ISLE RESOURCES INC. ANNOUNCES REVOCATION OF CEASE TRADE ORDERS

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, May 7, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Emerald Isle Resources Inc. (the“Company”) is pleased to announce that effective May 5, 2025 (the“Effective Date”), the British Columbia Securities Commission, and Alberta Securities Commission (together, the“Securities Regulators”) have issued orders revoking their cease trade orders, originally issued in respect of the securities of the Company on March 13, 2007, and June 13, 2007, respectively.

On April 25, 2025, the Company filed its audited annual financial statements and management's discussion and analysis for the fiscal years ended October 31, 2024 and October 31, 2023, together with the related certifications, and its unaudited interim financial statements for the three-month period ended January 31, 2025. The Company had previously filed, on January 9, 2025, its audited annual financial statements and MD&A for the fiscal years ended October 31, 2023 and October 31, 2022, together with the related certifications, and its unaudited interim financial statements for the interim periods ended January 31, 2024, April 30, 2024, and July 31, 2024. Collectively, these filings are referred to as the“Financial Statements”. On April 29, 2025, the Company filed its Form 51-102F6V - Statement of Executive Compensation – Venture Issuers (“Executive Compensation Filing”). Following the filing of the Financial Statements and the Executive Compensation Filing, the Company is up to date with its continuous disclosure obligations.

ABOUT EMERALD ISLE RESOURCES INC.

The Company was formerly a mineral exploration company that currently has no current activities or operations. The Company has ceased to carry on an active business and plans to become engaged in identifying and evaluating suitable assets or businesses to acquire or merge with, with a view to maximizing value for shareholders.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Richard Paolone

Director, Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer

T: 416-258-3059

E: ...

Cautionary Statements

This news release contains“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable securities laws. All statements contained herein that are not clearly historical in nature may constitute forward-looking statements.

Generally, such forward-looking information or forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as“plans”,“expects” or“does not expect”,“is expected”,“budget”,“scheduled”,“estimates”,“forecasts”,“intends”,“anticipates” or“does not anticipate”, or“believes”, or variations of such words and phrases or may contain statements that certain actions, events or results“may”,“could”,“would”,“might” or“will be taken”,“will continue”,“will occur” or“will be achieved”. The forward-looking information and forward- looking statements contained herein include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's ability to evaluate suitable assets or businesses for a merger, and the Company's ability to comply with the conditions of the Securities Regulators. Forward-looking information in this news release are based on certain assumptions and expected future events, namely: the Company's ability to continue as a going concern. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements, including but not limited to the potential inability of the Company to continue as a going concern.

Readers are cautioned that the foregoing list is not exhaustive. Readers are further cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, as there can be no assurance that the plans, intentions or expectations upon which they are placed will occur. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated.

Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement and reflect the Company's expectations as of the date hereof and are subject to change thereafter. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, estimates or opinions, future events or results or otherwise or to explain any material difference between subsequent actual events and such forward-looking information, except as required by applicable law.

Richard Paolone

EMERALD ISLE RESOURCES INC.

+1 416-258-3059

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.